Dollar licks wounds after bruising U.S. jobs report

A US dollar bill is seen in front of the stock chart displayed in this illustration taken May 7, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The US dollar healed losses nearly 2-1 / 2 months lower on Monday as a disappointing US jobs report prompted investors to unwind their increasing long positions in the greenback.

The United States has created just over a quarter of the jobs economists predicted last month, and the unemployment rate has risen unexpectedly, raising doubts that the Fed would consider pushing forward the policy tightening schedule. In the coming months. Read more

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 90.305, up 0.2% on the day, after falling to 90.128 for the first time since Feb.26 earlier in the meeting.

“The more erratic the recovery in the US labor market, the longer it will take the Fed to consider rate measures,” Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

However, the dollar’s losses were largely cushioned by firmer US Treasury yields, which were up nearly 2 basis points at the start of trading in London at 1.60%.

The British pound was the biggest winner among the most traded currencies, with 0.5% to $ 1.4067 the highest since February 25, although the leader of Scotland said another referendum on independence was inevitable after his party’s resounding electoral victory.

Such a referendum requires the support of the British government in London and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out another vote, saying the country faces more pressing challenges such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro was down 0.1% to $ 1.2142, hitting its highest since February 26 at $ 1.2177 earlier.

“The unexpected slow recovery in the US labor market reinforces the FOMC’s patient approach to monetary policy,” while “improving global economic prospects are a medium-term drag on the USD,” Kim Mundy wrote , Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist, in a client note. , forecasting a break above $ 1.22 for the euro.

This view was shared by JP Morgan strategists who reduced their net long dollar positions against a basket of G10 currencies including the euro and Antipodes currencies. Wider positioning data also revealed a similar trend.

The Australian dollar traded near a more than two-month high at $ 0.7847, while the Canadian loonie rallied to a new 3 1/2 year high at $ 1.2111.

In cryptocurrencies, ether ETH = BTSP> extended this month’s record, rising more than 5% to an all-time high of $ 4,148.88. The second largest digital token has rallied 41% so far in May.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

