US to protect gay and transgender people from healthcare discriminationExBulletin





The Biden administration has said the government will protect gay and transgender people from gender discrimination in health care. In this 2017 photo, participants in the Equality March for Unity and Pride march past the White House in Washington. Carolyn Kaster / AP .

rocker legend Carolyn Kaster / AP

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Gay and transgender people will be protected from discrimination in health care, the Biden administration said on Monday, effectively overturning a Trump-era rule that went into effect last year.

The Department of Health and Human Services announcement relates to one of the most notable parts of the Affordable Care Act, the provision in Section 1557 that bars health care providers and insurance companies from discriminate on the basis of “race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs and activities.” “

As of now, the agency says it will interpret this provision to encompass discrimination against someone on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity in health care.

“Fear of discrimination can lead people to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “It is the position of the Department of Health and Human Services that everyone, including LGBTQ people, should be able to access health care, without discrimination or interference, period.”

HHS officials have touted the change as an update to the agency’s interpretation of the existing law to bring it in line with Bostock v. Clayton County, the landmark decision of the United States Supreme Court last year. This decision concluded that LGBTQ people are protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting discrimination based on sex.

“It is impossible to discriminate against a person because they are homosexual or transgender without discrimination against that person on the basis of sex,” Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote in the ruling.

The move last June was made just days after the Trump administration finalized a rule removing protections against discrimination for LGBTQ people in the healthcare industry.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that people have the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex and to receive equal treatment under the law, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. This is why HHS announced today that it will act on the related reports. of discrimination, ”Becerra said.

The Biden administration will likely come up with a formal rule on this issue, according to health law experts. Normally, federal agencies have to go through a long process to publish new rules and regulations. The Trump administration rule, which took effect in August, took about a year to finalize and is technically still on the books.

This rule was in itself a reversal of executive action in the Obama era. The Trump administration had worked to define protections against gender discrimination across government to exclude LGBTQ people.

When the rule was finalized last year, LGBTQ people and their advocates criticized the change, saying it could have a chilling effect on gay and transgender people seeking needed health care.

“Our department’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of all Americans, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. All people should have access to health services to mend a broken bone. , protect their heart health and screen for cancer. risk, ”said Dr. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health, who in March became the first openly transgender person to hold a Senate confirmed post.

The HHS announcement comes as conservative state legislatures scramble to enact a variety of bills targeting transgender people. Last month in Arkansas, lawmakers overturned Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto to enact new law banning doctors from providing sex-affirming medical care to transgender youth.

“As healthcare for transgender youth comes under attack from state legislatures, this move to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in healthcare is critical. The Biden administration has confirmed what the courts have said for decades: Discrimination against LGBTQ people is illegal. She too affirms what trans people have long been saying: Gender-affirming care is life-saving care, ”said Chase Strangio, deputy director of transgender justice at ACLU.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos