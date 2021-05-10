Far right lures young British police officers using COVID conspiracy theory





People rest in the sun as closure restrictions ease as the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic spreads in St.James’ Park in London, UK on April 24, 2021. REUTERS / Toby Melville

A senior British police officer said on Monday a senior British police officer. In particular, the far-right group used the conspiracy theory of the COVID-19 pandemic as a recruiting tool to attract young advocates.

“Recent analysis suggests that conspiracy theory is of particular interest to a young audience,” Matt Twist, one of Britain’s top counter-terrorism officers, told reporters.

“Extremists on both sides, especially in the space of right-wing terrorism, use memes and conspiracy theories as a way to connect young and vulnerable people on social media platforms.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, there have been many conspiracy theories, ranging from whether COVID exists and how it spreads, to myths about vaccines.

The twist said the epidemic meant more people spend their time online, and conspiracy theories such as the claim that the disease was related to 5G network towers were easier to reach the mainstream audience.

“We can’t cover all conspiracy theories, and there is a fine balance between people’s right to freedom of speech and people’s right to have views,” Twist said.

“It’s where it becomes decay, and it’s used as a kind of hook that pulls people into more extreme ideologies and pushes them into terrorism.”

In February, Britain lowered its threat level from serious to serious in international terrorism. This is the third highest level of attack potential.

Twist said British police and security services have blocked four potential attacks since the pandemic began. That is, since March 2017, 29 divisions have been blocked, of which 18 were Islamist, 10 right-wing, 1 left-wing or anarchist.

Counter-terrorism arrests were the lowest in a decade, and while recommendations to Britain’s anti-war evolution program fell sharply, Twist said there were special concerns about the rise of young people involved in far-right terrorism.

Of the 19 children under the age of 18 arrested last year for terrorism, 14 were detained for right-wing ideology.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos