No American man in the Top 30 for the 1st time in computer tennis rankings





There are no American men in the ATP Top 30 for the first time in nearly half a century of computerized tennis rankings.

The top-ranked man in the United States, Taylor Fritz, slipped one spot to 31st on Monday after a first-round loss at the Madrid Masters last week.

Next is John Isner, who reached the quarterfinals on red clay in Spain and climbed five places to 34th.

There has always been at least one man from the United States ranked in the Top 30 every week since the creation of the computer-calculated rankings on August 23, 1973. This includes No.1s such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and most recently Andy Roddick, who held the top spot for 13 weeks from November 30, 2003 to February 1, 2004.

It was shortly after Roddick won the 2003 US Open, the last time an American had won a Grand Slam singles title.

There are currently 10 players from the country in the Top 100, the same number as Italy, although there are three Italians in the Top 30: No.9 Matteo Berrettini, No.18 Jannik Sinner and no. ° 28 Fabio Fognini.

Novak Djokovic remained No.1 on Monday, extending his record for most of the weeks leading ATP to 320, 10 more than the previous mark set by Roger Federer.

Theres a new No.2, however: Daniil Medvedev passed that slot of Rafael Nadal, who lost in the quarterfinals to Madrid.

The biggest rise in the Top 50 came from Casper Ruud, a 22-year-old Norwegian who climbed six places to career 16th after reaching the semi-finals in Madrid.

The biggest change in the WTA rankings was Aryna Sabalenkas’ jump to career fourth after winning the title in Madrid.

Ash Barty, who lost to Sabalenka 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the final, held his first place.

The 2019 Roland-Garros champion is followed by n ° 2 Naomi Osaka and n ° 3 Simona Halep.

Serena Williams, whose first tournament since February is the Italian Open this week, remained No.8.

Everyone is preparing for the top 10 players, so if I’m in the top 10, I’ll be ready. Am i? 23-time Grand Slam champion and former No.1 Williams, said at her pre-tournament press conference in Rome on Monday. I don’t even know where I am.

The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which kicks off the main draw in Paris on May 30.

___

More from AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

