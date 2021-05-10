UK’s very good position for coronavirus strain experts





People wearing protective face masks

The UK is in a very good position against the novel coronavirus strain as the vaccine works and morbidity declines, experts said.

This comment came after the British Public Health Administration (PHE) upgraded the strain first discovered in India B.1.617.2 to a strain of concern.

Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) and professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that based on current evidence, there is nothing worth arguing that the Indian strain causes more serious causes. Disease over the Kent variant prevailing in England.

However, she warned that having no evidence is not the same as having no evidence, and that there is not enough current data.

Professor Peacock said: Public Health England evaluated median confidence in increased infectivity based on the mutation profile, and in fact said that this was supported by evidence that it appears to compete with the current circulating strain, the Kent variant and modeling. . Growth estimates suggesting contagiousness is above B.1.1.7.

She added: Looking at the overall situation, I am still very pleased that the vaccine works. Whatever it is, the vaccine is working and the morbidity is falling. Good location.

As scientists, we have to keep an eye on this to keep that track.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, pointed out in a press briefing that a laboratory analysis of an early version of the Indian strain that is not soaring in the UK could protect the vaccine from serious illness. A greater degree of immune escape that affects the infectiousness estimate.

Professor Peacock said: But it should be noted that this is not a variation of a particular concern of washing your hands, putting on a mask, walking around in a well-ventilated area. .

So the message to me is that we’ve been doing that over and over, but now we’re in a better position. Because we have a reduction rate and a good vaccination program. What I expect will continue to protect our population.

Professor Gupta said: The mortality and severity after vaccination will be very low as long as we do the boosting properly.

Knowing what the strain is doing is important for scientists and public health workers. This is because there are people who are susceptible to this virus, for example, those who cannot be vaccinated, or who have a greater proportion of people who are vulnerable and have poor immune responses after vaccination. Than you think.

Opening up society now, what we don’t want to see is the spread of these strains with more immune escape traits because vulnerable people within the UK population are at greater risk.

(PA graphics)

When asked if the Indian strain is at risk of becoming a predominant strain in the UK, Professor Gupta said there is a possibility, but because the transmission rate in the United States is very low, there is a possibility for the virus to be better adapted to vaccination. People start to transfer.

He added: It won’t cause serious illness or even death for most people. So it could be just a circular one, but it could also be a variant of South African origin.

It all depends on the dynamics of the transmission and how quickly we can detect and close them.

