British airline stocks buffered by hopes of resumption of travel in June





Aircraft take off from Heathrow Airport on February 4, 2021, amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in London, England. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

British airline stocks fell after the government announced a limited resumption of travel on Monday, but losses were mitigated by hopes that there will be a bigger jump on the card in June.

British Airways owners IAG (ICAG.L), easyJet (EZJ.L), Jet2 (JET2.L) and TUI all fell 2-3% on trading for the first time since the UK could resume travel on Friday. However, it is only in a handful of places including Portugal, Israel and Iceland. Read more

The top four destinations for UK travelers, including Spain, France, Italy and the United States, have been removed from the country’s travel “green list”, but there is growing confidence that the country will be successful by June.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement: “We expect the number of countries on the green list to include our popular summer destinations next month.”

The UK said it will review the green list every three weeks (places that do not need to be quarantined upon return). The UK’s main summer holiday destination has two more chances to get before the high season in July begins.

Goodbody analysts said Spain, Italy, France and the United States should be rated until the next review.

Goodbody’s Mark Simpson said, “As these changes occur, reservations are expected to change significantly from June, and, of course, no new variants will appear in the country.”

Davey analyst Stephen Furlong said the initial list is “a bit moist,” but airlines are preparing for late summer.

“I think I’m probably talking about July to October rather than knowing May to September,” he says, indicating a shift in peak season to accommodate the expected relaxation of COVID restrictions.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday, and Furlong said it would weigh on airline stocks as well. Read more

Airline share has risen this year with the expectation that unlimited travel will be possible at the end of this year due to the release of the vaccine, with IAG up 31% and easyJet up 28% since early January.

The flight website Skyscanner told the BBC that bookings from the UK to Portugal increased by 660% on Friday compared to the previous day.

“We have seen these prices rise because there is a very strong demand and there is pure supply and demand as capacity fills up,” said Hugh Aitken, head of operations at the company.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

