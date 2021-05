US STOCKS-S&P 500, Open Dow’s Eye File; raw materials, energy stocks increase

(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Energy stocks rise due to fears of fuel disruption in the United States

* FireEye wins after cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline

* Futures: Dow up 0.35%, S&P up 0.13%, Nasdaq plunges 0.28% (adds comment, details; updates prices)

May 10 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were scheduled to open at record highs on Monday as optimism persisted that interest rates would stay lower longer, while a surge in commodity prices has drives up the shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

Copper miner Freeport-McMoran rose 3.4% in pre-market trading, while aluminum producer Alcoa gained 3.4% and steelmaker United States Steel Corp rose 2.4% as that copper prices have reached an all time high and that aluminum has reached a new high.

Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp have firmed by around 1% after a cyberattack on major U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut down the fuel system that carries nearly half of the east coast’s supplies , driving up oil prices.

Cyber ​​security firm FireEye jumped about 5%, with industry sources saying the company was among those helping Colonial Pipeline recover from one of the most disruptive digital ransom programs reported.

Many inflation fears are overblown, said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

There is a big difference between the price of raw materials and inflation at the consumer level. It usually takes a huge increase in commodity prices to have even a minimal effect on the consumer price index.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended Friday at record closing highs as an unexpected slowdown in monthly job growth fueled bets that the US Federal Reserve would stay accommodating longer.

With the latest economic reports showing that the US economy is not recovering at the explosive pace previously predicted, this week’s inflation numbers and retail sales data could chart the next path for US stocks.

The markets are certainly priced perfectly here. Were likely to see back and forth, Brown added.

As of 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 123 points, or 0.35%, and S&P 500 e-minis, 5.5 points, or 0.13%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis lost 38.25 points, or 0.28%, as mega-cap tech stocks resumed their slump from last week. Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc lose between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Tyson Foods Inc was up 0.7% on second-quarter revenue estimates as the U.S. meat processor benefited from strong demand for its chicken products from reopened restaurants and hotels across the country.

The earnings season is in its home stretch with about 87.2% of the 439 S&P 500 companies beating earnings estimates, according to data from Refinitiv. Analysts expect overall first quarter profits to jump 50.4% from a year ago, their highest growth rate since 2010. (Report by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited by Maju Samuel)

