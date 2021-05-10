Smuggler gang convicted





Salford man, who indicted thousands of pounds to bring asylum seekers to Britain on false documents, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison after appearing in Manchester Crown Court on Friday, May 7.

Forty-year-old Behnam Farzaneh-Baghbanan was the leader of a criminal enterprise built around the exploitation of the Iranian people. Migrants arrived at British airports flying from Europe using false papers to board the flight. During the flight, the fake documents were destroyed or destroyed, and then they applied for asylum when they arrived at passport control in the UK.

When Farzaneh-Baghbanan appeared in Manchester Crown Court on April 23, 2019, he admitted to conspiracy charges to help asylum seekers enter the UK. He has been detained from that point on.

The other three men Kaveh Sharifat (18 months suspension 18 months), 41, Mojtaba Salehi, 39 (18 months suspension 18 months), Mohammad Naderi (12 months suspension 18 months), 38 were convicted at the hearing at the same time February 16 of this year. I did money laundering in court on days.

Immigration Compliance and Attorney General Chris Philp said:

It is due to criminals like Farzaneh-Bagbanan who are illegally trying to bring people to England that the most vulnerable asylum cases are pushed to the back of the queue.

This is unacceptable. That is why the reforms outlined in the new immigration plan are desperately needed to fix Britain’s asylum system.

Let this sentence be an example of the government’s unwavering promise to lead a long-term fair yet ruthless criminal group to justice.

The scam was exposed by immigration officers based abroad in early 2016 and was referred to Liverpool’s team of specializing in Immigration Crime and Financial Investigation (CFI).

CFI officers who have been in contact with Europol and the National Criminal Service launched an investigation in April 2016. CFI has formed a joint investigation team with the French Border Police, approved by the Royal Prosecutors and Investigation Judges based in Lille, France.

Police officers have identified patterns of flights carrying undocumented Iranian nationals, and further analysis revealed that seats on these flights were booked using a handful of identical email addresses and bank cards. From this they identified the suspect Farzaneh-Baghbanan who lived in Salford.

On December 5, 2016, police arrested Farzaneh-Baghbanan at his home on Rosseau Place in Salford. Evidence of payments made using various bank cards and managed multiple email addresses used to book multiple flights was confiscated.

Later, police officers discovered that all of these reservations were for flights with one or more undocumented asylum applicants.

Executives also found that Farzaneh-Baghbanan had no legitimate income, but managed five bank accounts, and between January 2015 and December 2016, more than 170,000 had passed. The transaction included up to 3,500 cash deposits.

In the days after being arrested, Farzaneh-Baghbanan left the country to escape justice. His details were circulated in the European Arrest Warrant and on November 1, 2018, he was arrested while attempting to enter Greece from Turkey. He was repatriated to England on March 22, 2019.

Three other gang members were also arrested on or after December 5, 2016. Investigators found that all men were associated with the email address associated with the suspect flight seat reservation. Men’s bank accounts also contain large, unexplained deposits.

According to mobile phones and social media records, the group is in daily contact with each other and is led by Farzaneh-Baghbanan. The Iranians helped by the gang flew to England from European regions such as Alicante, Madrid, Nice, Lyon and Barcelona, ​​arriving at airports such as Gatwick, Stansted, Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester.

Farzaneh-Baghbanan is estimated to have been involved in more than 260 attempts to enter the UK from January 2015 to December 2016. Not all of these have arrived in England.

CFI Dave Magrath’s deputy director said:

This was a well-trained, ruthlessly efficient and profitable criminal operation. That the gang was tried is evidence of the effective work of CFI, Border Force, and Immigration Enforcement International colleagues.

The inexplicable huge amount of cash in male bank accounts showed that Farzaneh-Baghbanan was the dominant while they were all making significant gains from abusing British immigration laws. It is thanks to the hard work and forensic analysis of the evidence that we were able to lead him and his accomplices to justice.

Anyone with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

