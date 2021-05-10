UK’s Indian coronavirus strain appears to be more contagious





Author: Adam Vaughan

Tower Hamlet’s COVID-19 mobile test device in London

One form of coronavirus strain first identified in India, which is now spreading in the UK, appears to be spreading as easily as the Kent strain, which is now more contagious, “currently dominating UK infections. Called B.1.617.2, this variant was designated by the British Health Authority as a variant of concern on May 7.

B.1.617.2 is one of the three sub-lineages of B.1.617; this variant has become common in India, and some have been considered a potential source of blame for the crisis India faces, but has not been proven. .

Public Health England is convinced that the B.1.617.2 variant is contagious that it is equivalent to B.1.1.7 originating in the UK, Sharon Peacock of Cambridge University told a press briefing today. This perspective is based on the ability to circulate in the UK with mutant and Kent mutants. However, there is a lot we still do not know about the Indian variant.

Peacock said the level of confidence meant it wasn’t possible to know how easily it would propagate until studies on more cases were completed. She said there is currently tremendous uncertainty on this matter.

Inspiringly, this variant doesn’t seem to be more harmful. Peacock said, referring to UK data, that there is no evidence that it causes more serious disease. Although India had a high mortality rate, she noted that the country is operating under difficult conditions and there is no reason to believe that the strain caused more serious illness.

The total number of confirmed cases of this variant in the UK is 520, with 318 occurring between April 28th and May 5th. The mapping of genetically sequenced cases suggests hotspots in central and northwest England with the highest rates in Bolton. Officially designated as a variant of concern by PHE, it means that surge tests can be used in the area to contain spread along with contact tracking.

Unlike the other two versions of the Indian strain, it does not have the E484Q mutation, which is in the same position as E484K, which is a mutation associated with aiding in antibody evasion. For this reason, Peacock says the UK-distributing variant is less worried than the other version, B.1.617.1, which is prevalent in India.

Ravi Gupta of the University of Cambridge found that the study found that B.1.617.1 had a greater ability to bypass vaccination or defenses triggered by previous coronavirus infections. Gupta said that although vaccinations still seem to protect against serious illness, there are signs of better spread among those who have been vaccinated. There could be some compromise in terms of transmission control, he said.

Gupta said at a briefing today that the British version B1.1617.2 is likely to become the dominant form of the coronavirus. “It all depends on the dynamics of the transmission and how fast we can detect it. [variants] Close.”

The good news is that the old way of limiting existing variants applies to all these new variants. Peacock in B.1.617.2, this is not a special variant of washing hands, keeping a distance, wearing a mask, and in a well-ventilated place.

