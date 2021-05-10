UK government to sell 1 billion stake in NatWest





The UK government is set to cut its NatWest stake for the second time in two months, taking advantage of the recent banking stock price hike to bring it closer to a full return to private ownership.

UK Government Investments, which manages the government’s stake, said it would sell about 5% of NatWest’s stock, which is close to £1.1 billion on Monday, after the market closes on Monday through an accelerated sell-off.

This raises the government’s stake in NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, to around 54.8%, raising the likelihood that the bank will return to majority private ownership 13 years after receiving bailouts from the financial crisis. It is under state control.

Monday’s ranking comes after NatWest sold a similar amount of stock in March when it sold again.

NatWest’s stock has risen rapidly in recent months, fueled by optimism about the UK’s economic recovery, along with most of its peers in the banking sector. The stock price has risen 24% to 197p in 2021 to date, but has not fully recovered the losses it suffered when the pandemic began. Shares fell 1.5% on Monday after news of the government’s sale plan, first reported by Sky News.

Details of the selling price and size are expected to be released on Tuesday morning, but the deal will materialize another significant loss for taxpayers who paid an average price of 502p per share to bail out the banks.

NatWest and the government have previously stated that it would be impossible to recover the money pumped to the bank in 2008 as the scale has declined significantly since then. As you know at the time, RBS became the world’s largest bank on an asset basis briefly after improperly acquiring ABN Amro, but it was close to collapse after being caught up in the US subprime mortgage crisis.

The Treasury Department said it plans to dispose of the remaining shares in the March budget by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos