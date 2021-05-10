American Lutheran Church elects first openly transgender bishop





A pastor from California became the first openly transgender person to be elevated to the role of bishop in a major American Christian denomination when they were elected on Saturday to lead a synod in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Rev. Megan Rohrer has been elected to a six-year term as Bishop of the Synod of the Sierra Pacific, a Sacramento-based congregation that includes approximately 200 congregations across northern and central California and northern Nevada .

I am so proud to be a Lutheran Pastor Rohrer, 41, who will be installed as bishop on July 1, said in an email Monday. I pray that my election by the faithful people of the Sierra Pacific Synod will become a constant reminder that God’s fabulous love is never limited by the opinions or laws of others.

Reverend Elizabeth A. Eaton, the presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, said in a statement Monday that the Sierra Pacific Synod recognizes Pastor Rohrers’ gifts as a leader.

When we say everyone is welcome, we mean everyone is welcome, said Bishop Eaton. We believe that the Spirit has given each of us gifts to build up the body of Christ.

Pastor Rohrer, who uses the pronouns them and them, is currently the pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Francisco. They earned a master’s degree in divinity and completed postgraduate courses in Christian education at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif., According to their profile on the church’s website.

I want to be the kind of bishop who stirs up any stumbling blocks that could have been placed in front of you, who takes root for you and worship with you, Pastor Rohrer said ahead of Saturday’s vote.

After the vote, Pastor Rohrer said they were humbled and honored.

I hope your grandchildren will call you, and your children will call you, and your friends will call you and ask you questions about your faith, they said. And when they call, tell them how much you love Jesus and why Jesus’ faith in you meant why you could have faith in me.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said on Monday that the election of Pastor Rohrers was groundbreaking and would be a source of inspiration and hope for many.

Transgender people often find it difficult to be rejected by their congregations, Heng-Lehtinen said. The election of Reverend Rohrers shows that progress is possible. This confirms that the more Americans know about their transgender neighbors on a daily basis, the more they learn that we share many of the same dreams and values. Everyone, including transgender people, deserves to be welcomed by their faith.

Years before he was elected to serve as bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, which today has nearly 3.3 million members, Pastor Rohrer had been expelled from the church because of his policy against gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, according to Pastor Rohrers’ biography on the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church website.

Pastor Rohrer was ordained in 2006 as part of the Extraordinary Nomination Project, now known as Extraordinary Lutheran Ministries, which arose in the early 1990s in resistance to an Evangelical Lutheran Church policy that demanded that his gay clergy are celibate.

Megan has always found herself walking by her side in solidarity with and to ensure the safety of those who raise their voices for justice, the Lutheran Ministries Extraordinary said in a statement on Saturday. Today, history has been made in our church! ELM celebrates a church that now recognizes the gifts of queer leaders like Bishop-elect Rohrer and we anticipate the day when all queer ministry leaders will be called to unhindered and unimpeded ministry and affirmed in their God-given callings.

As of July 2010, Pastor Rohrer was one of seven openly gay pastors who had previously been excluded from ministry to be recognized as clergy by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

At a press conference after the pastors were recognized, Pastor Rohrer recalled facing challenges growing up in South Dakota and facing discrimination, such as having holy water thrown at them. in the name of exorcising them.

Darkness can never overcome light, said Pastor Rohrer at the time. Even the smallest flicker.

