UK shares COP26 goals with SICA countries





Ambassador Whitingham attended the virtual opening of the French Central American Conference on Climate Change, hosted by the French government, the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

The UK will host COP26 in Glasgow this November. As COP26 Chairman, we will accelerate our progress toward achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement by raising our ambitions for adaptation, mitigation and fiscal purposes.

The UK made an important announcement under each of these pillars at the Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020, and it is encouraging other parties to do so as well. We were pleased to see the growing climate ambitions across the region as many SICA member heads speak at the Climate Ambition Summit.

We also want to accelerate the transformation of the global economy in the fields of energy, transportation and finance. And we want to drive action on adaptation, build resilience, stop and reverse biodiversity loss.

In the negotiations, we would like to agree on the results of a comprehensive, ambitious and balanced negotiation that accelerates climate action and advances the process, including addressing the outstanding elements of the Paris Rule House.

As shown in the NDC Comprehensive Report down to COP26, further progress is needed on the NDC and LTS in 2021. Many major emitters have not yet submitted new plans, and many of the major economies’ NDCs have not met the levels necessary to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

By continuing to submit updated NDCs in small-emissions countries, you can maintain moral pressure on large economies, increasing your ambitions and commitments to reducing emissions. The net zero agreement should also be supported by the Long-Term Strategy (LTS) (according to the Paris Agreement) submitted to the UNFCCC.

Central America is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Through the COP26 Presidency, we want those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and those on the front lines to prioritize, listen, and address their concerns, including access to climate finances, adaptation, and losses and damages.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world’s poorest countries even more vulnerable. However, there is an unprecedented opportunity to reboot the global economy in a way that builds a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient society in the context of Covid-19.

The benefits of dealing with climate change are diverse and fundamentally in the interests of all of us. Among them are cleaner air, healthier communities, sustainable economic growth, energy security, and a safer and more stable climate. But only when we all work together can we achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

