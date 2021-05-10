US ship fires warning shots at Iranian patrol vessels





WASHINGTON A US coast guard fired 30 warning shots after 13 Iranian fast patrol boats threatened a group of US Navy ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said Monday.

The incident marked the third time in just over a month that ships from Iran and the United States have come dangerously close in or near the Persian Gulf, escalating tensions between the two countries as their negotiators have resumed talks to renew the 2015 nuclear deal.

In the latest incident, the Maui Coast Guard cutter fired the warning shots after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attack craft performed dangerous and unprofessional maneuvers while operating near six naval ships and a submarine sailing through the strait into the Persian Gulf, the Pentagon. spokesman John F. Kirby told reporters.

Two Coast Guard cutters, including the Maui, escorted Navy ships through the relatively narrow Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf, Pentagon officials said. U.S. ships whistled warning, then the Maui fired warning shots from a .50 caliber machine gun as Iranian ships roared within 150 yards before breaking up, U.S. officials said.

After months of relative maritime calm between Iran and the United States, Tehran has stepped up its aggressive behavior at sea, reverting to a pattern that was common for several years.

On April 26, three rapid attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sailed as close as 68 meters to a Navy coastal patrol vessel and coast guard patrol vessel, the Firebolt and the Baranoff, as the two American ships patrolled international waters in the north of the country. part of the Persian Gulf, the navy said.

On April 2, a Revolutionary Guard Corps ship, the Harth 55, accompanied by three rapid attack ships, harassed two coastguards, the Wrangell and the Monomoy, while they were conducting security patrols of routine in the international waters of the southern Persian Gulf. said the Navy. After about three hours of warning the US ships and defensive maneuvering to avoid collisions, the Iranian ships moved away.

This interaction was the first dangerous and unprofessional episode involving Iran since April 15, 2020, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, spokesperson for the Fifth Fleet. In 2017, the Navy recorded 14 such harassing interactions with Iranian forces, up from 35 in 2016 and 23 in 2015.

In 2016, Iranian forces captured and detained 10 American sailors overnight who strayed into the territorial waters of the Islamic republics.

However, these incidents had mostly stopped in 2018 and for most of 2019, Commander Rebarich said. Episodes at sea have almost always involved the Revolutionary Guards, who report only to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

U.S. military analysts said during the two meetings in April, Iranian warships targeted some of the region’s smallest and lightest navy and coastguard vessels, indicating that the Iranians wanted maybe make a statement without high risk of catching their people. kill.

Navy cruisers and destroyers, which are much larger than the ships that have been harassed and carry a much more deadly complement of weapons, have special 5-inch shells developed after the deadly attack in 2000 on the destroyer Cole. in Yemen designed to eliminate small quickly- attack devices like those of the Iranians. But recently targeted US ships do not have such armaments on board.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos