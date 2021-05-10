14 Leading UK Employers Join Socially Focused Purposed Company Plan | Corporate governance





The bosses of 14 large corporations, including Capita, Unilever and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), have pledged to put the well-being of their employees, communities and the wider society to a higher level on the board agenda. .

The Purposeful Company, a non-profit organization, brings together business leaders from major FTSE 100 companies and large accounting firms that employ 2 million employees and manage 1 trillion investment assets, so that simple profit motives are strategic clarity, operations on what matters to stakeholders. Discipline, provide more meaningful work to employees.

Capita has been accused in recent years of poor working conditions, Unilever has caused environmental damage, and PwC has promoted tax evasion, but The Purposeful Company reports that current leaders are increasingly concerned with consumers, workers and communities. He said he showed that he understands that he is doing. You can see that the business has met a high standard of behavior.

The report’s proposal includes deliberate remarks that mimic consultations with shareholders on director remuneration and climate policy, which The Purposeful Company said should be based on agreed-upon criteria to assess its performance and provide incentives. . The mid-term goal should be to create a purposeful company’s asset class, the report added.

Clare Chapman, who became the head of Acas’ Coordination Services last year and co-chair of the Purposeful Company, said the epidemic has accelerated the need for companies to lay the groundwork for contributing to society.

It’s a moment to capture. The more purposeful companies are, the more likely they are to succeed in building a stronger and fairer economy and tackling the climate crisis, she said.

The report says that having an explicit purpose forces companies to recognize the interests and views of all stakeholders, so it does not focus solely on maximizing shareholder value.

The 14 company bosses include Mohit Joshi, President of Infosys; John Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer of National Grid; Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of NHS England; Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest; Kevin Ellis, Senior Partner at PwC; Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent; And Alan Zoff, Unilever’s Chief Executive Officer.

They join Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays. Jon Lewis, CEO of Capita; Hywel Ball, Chairman of EY; Saker Nusseibeh, Chief Executive Officer of Federated Hermes; Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International; Susan Bright, Managing Partner, Hogan Lovells; David Neal, Chief Executive Officer of IFM.

Several non-profit groups have emerged to promote minimum standards of corporate behavior for employees, including a US-based B Corporation certification scheme that focuses on small businesses and includes the Guardian Media Group as a signer.

Unilever has acquired several companies with B Corp status, but is not itself a corporate member.

Purposeful Companys co-chair, observer columnist Will Hutton, said: This was an exciting and encouraging business. Leaders from a variety of companies and organizations all claim the priority of purpose. Capitalism can best secure the future and gain public support, and it allows leaders to be more committed to their purpose.

