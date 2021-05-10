US bank launches new Altitude Connect Visa Signature credit card





US Bank just launched a new rewards credit card to help cardholders get the most out of their daily spending and earn a generous sign-up bonus.

With the US Bank’s Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card, you can earn a welcome bonus of 50,000 points (valued at $ 500) after spending $ 3,000 on qualifying purchases within the first 120 days of opening Account.

While many credit cards require you to meet a certain spending threshold within the first three months to qualify for a welcome offer, the Altitude Connect Visa Signature card gives you an extra month. Your points never expire as long as your account is open and in good standing, and you can redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more.

Along with the $ 500 welcome bonus, here’s a look at what Altitude Connect US Bank Visa Signature cardholders can expect.

Rewards Program Cardholder Benefits

The US bank’s Visa Signature Altitude Connect card waives your annual fee for the first year, after which it goes up to $ 95. But there are some perks that can help offset the cost of annual fees.

$ 30 credit for annual purchases of streaming services including Netflix and Spotify Up to $ 100 statement credits for reimbursement of your TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee once every four years credit card so that you can just tap your card to make payments safe and fast Up to $ 600 cash back for cell phone protection if your cell phone is stolen or damaged

In addition to the welcome bonus, rewards and additional benefits, US Bank Visa Signature Altitude Connect card users have access to Visa Signature benefits. These include identity theft protection, 24/7 concierge, food and wine events, as well as luxury trips like automatic room upgrades when available and a $ 25 daily credit towards food and drink.

The US Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card is the third and latest addition to the US Bank Altitude line of credit cards, which also includes the Altitude Go US Bank Visa Signature Card and the US BankAltitudeReserve VisaInfiniteCard.

American Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card

On the secure site of US Bank

Awards

Earn 4X points on trips and at gas stations; 2X points in grocery stores, grocery delivery, restaurants and streaming services; 1X point on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus

Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $ 3,000 on qualifying purchases within the first 120 days of account opening ($ 500 value)

Annual subscription

$ 0 annual fee for the first year, then $ 95

Intro APRRegular APR

15.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee

Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $ 5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

