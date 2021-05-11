Riley County Confirms Recovery in Two Cases of UK COVID-19 Variant | news





The Riley County Department of Health has confirmed two cases of coronavirus strains in the UK in the county, but two have recovered.

County Public Affairs Officer Alice Massimi said Monday officials may not have yet advised the two on a positive mutation diagnosis. The Ministry of Health learned of the two variants on Monday, Massimi said.

The two individuals whose samples were genomic sequenced were completed after the individuals were isolated, Massimi said.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), UK strains are more severe than common coronavirus infections due to higher mortality and hospitalization rates. However, a recent British study found that the variant spreads more easily, but the symptoms are not more severe.

The first one tested positive for the coronavirus on March 31, Massimi said. Scientists did not sequence these samples for mutations until April 13th. KDHE learned of a case of a positive mutation in Riley County on May 6.

The second one was tested positive on April 8, Massimi said. Scientists tested the strain on the sample on May 5, and KDHE received the result on May 7.

On Monday, KDHE recorded three variant cases in Riley County. While there were two UK strains and one case of a new virus strain previously reported in California in November 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned with other strains such as UK and Brazil. People associated with the California strain have since recovered, Massimi said.

On Monday, KDHE posted 11 cases in Geary County and 5 in Pottawatomie County, a British variant.

Since Friday, according to KDHE, Geary County has recorded 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday for a total of 3,399 cases.

Pottawatomie County has not recorded any cases since Friday, KDHE said. There are 1,898 cases in the county.

The Riley County Department of Health will provide weekly updates on Wednesday.

Kansas has added 345 new cases and 31 hospitalizations since Friday. The state did not report deaths from Friday to Monday.

KDHE said Monday there were a total of 310,927 cases of the Kansas coronavirus, 10,405 hospitalizations and 5,016 deaths.

