USA quit Bradley and Altidore from provisional Nations League squad





The US men’s national team presented their provisional 40-player lineup for the CONCACAF Nations League, a group that does not include the Toronto FC duo of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.

Rising stars and mainstays such as Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Weston McKennie of Juventus and Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig were all included.

The United States is set to face Honduras in the semi-finals on June 3, with the final and third-place matches scheduled to take place three days later. Mexico will face Costa Rica in the other semi-final. All games will be played at Denver’s Empower Field in Mile High.

Announcing the provisional rosters of the four teams, CONCACAF noted that the final rosters of 23 players will be confirmed one week before the start of the competition. After the official announcement, changes will only be allowed in the event of force majeure or injury, up to 24 hours before each team’s first match.

US manager Gregg Berhalter has long been exploring different midfield and forward options and in recent years has chosen not to call on former stalwarts Bradley and Altidore. Bradley last played for the United States in the 2-0 Nations League loss to Canada on October 15, 2019. Altidore’s last appearance is even further in the past – the final loss of the 2019 Gold Cup against Mexico on July 7, year.

It was believed that Altidore was still in the mix for the forward position, a position that is considered to be as wide open as any member of the team. But the TFC striker has suffered injuries lately, and the preference was for him to stay with his club and recover rather than travel to Switzerland for a pre-League friendly. Instead, Berhalter went for Barnsley forward Daryl Dike, SC Caen’s Nicholas Gioacchini, Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, BSC Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu and Columbus SC’s Gyasi Zardes.

Bradley has been a constant presence for TFC, but given his familiarity with American staff, the decision was made to look into some of the emerging elements of the American pool.

Pulisic is set to miss the Americans’ warm-up game against Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 30. He will be with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29. This match is currently scheduled in Istanbul, but could be moved to London or Portugal due to travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus.

Zack Steffen, America’s best goalkeeper, will also miss Switzerland’s friendly; he is Manchester City’s No.2 goalkeeper.

It should be noted that two-time national and LA Galaxy striker Efrain Alvarez has been named to Mexico’s provisional roster. If he sees the pitch in the League of Nations, he will be linked to El Tri.

In another surprise, Galaxy red forward Javier Hernandez was not named to the provisional “Tata” Martino squad, but he could still be called up for the Gold Cup later this summer.

Complete preliminary list:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England), DeAndre Yedlin (Besitkas, Turkey)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergino Dest (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium) , Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman ( Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (DC United), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England) , Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

