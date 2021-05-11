



On Monday, a high-ranking British minister dismissed a “abstract debate” calling for the Conservative government to undertake constitutional reforms in response to increasing pressure on Scottish independence.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said the British government will focus on recovering from the coronavirus crisis and spending money directly in Scotland to show the benefits of a country that is part of the UK rather than constitutional reform.

Gove’s remarks came after the Scottish National Party secured a fourth term in office in the government following a parliamentary election, which promised to make a referendum on Scottish independence before the end of 2023.

The British government has been opposed to approving another referendum for the time being, but the SNP and pro-independent Scottish Greens will hold a majority in Edinburgh’s parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say at a Downing Street press conference that Corona 19 would have withdrawn enough to allow Scotland’s first minister, Nicolas Ster, to start dealing responsibly with the issue of independence.

“I had a good conversation with the leaders of the commissioned administration,” he said, referring to meetings held after the Scotland and Wales elections on Thursday. “Everyone has decided that the top priority for the UK as a whole is to get back to a better condition and get out of the coronavirus pandemic.”

But former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown, a famous opponent of Scottish independence, urged the Conservative government to begin a review of the British constitution.

He said there should be a “permanent decision-making forum” where the British government, the leaders of the delegated administration, and representatives of the UK region come together.

These constitutional reforms could help their country convince moderate Scots about the events remaining in Britain, Brown suggested.

But Gove added that Britain’s constitutional setting was already able to “show solidarity” across the country, adding: “We just need to show them how they work for the good of all.

“I prefer to focus on people’s priorities rather than finding new areas of abstract debate.”

Gove also ignored the remarks of Wales’ first minister, Mark Drake Ford, who warned that Britain could be disbanded if Johnson did not agree to further transfer power from Westminster to the administrations of Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Others “will want to devote some energy to the conversation,” Gove added. “My focus is on reality,” he added.

Instead, the UK government is emphasizing plans to increase visibility in Scotland and Wales by bypassing the mandated administration to directly fund infrastructure and other projects where the Union Jack badge will be affixed.

Gove said Westminster “respects handover” by empowering him to spend directly in the delegated country.

But Brown said bypassing the mandated administration was an example of adopting Johnson’s “muscular alliance” to help the SNP by claiming British surnames in competition with Scotland and alienating moderate Scots.

“If Michael Gove and Boris Johnson pursue this process, they are simply setting up a conflict between Scotland and Britain,” Brown added.

Scottish Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes said that if Britain could provide more funding to Scotland, it should be provided to the Edinburgh government through a “common channel.”

“[The Tories] You have to realize that’working together’ involves working with Scotland, not working for Scotland.”

