Pfizer COVID-19 injection extended to American children as young as 12





(AP) – U.S. regulators on Monday extended the use of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s teens before they return to school. fall and paving the way for them to return. more normal activities.

Injections could begin as early as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issued recommendations for the use of the two-dose vaccine in children 12 to 15 years old. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines around the world have been licensed for adults. The Pfizers vaccine is used in several countries for adolescents as young as 16 years old, and Canada recently became the first to expand its use to 12 years and older. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the vaccine to be made available to more children.

This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president of Pfizer, also a pediatrician, told The Associated Press.

The Food and Drug Administration has said the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger adolescents based on tests on more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers aged 12 to 15. The agency noted that there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 16 among children who received dummy injections. More intriguingly, the researchers found that children developed higher levels of anti-virus antibodies than previous studies measured in young adults.

Younger adolescents received the same dose of the vaccine as adults and had the same side effects, mainly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or body aches that signal an invigorated immune system, especially after the second. dose.

Pfizers’ testing in adolescents met our rigorous standards, said FDA Chief Vaccine Officer Dr Peter Marks. Having a vaccine licensed for a younger population is a crucial step in continuing to reduce the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently applied for a similar authorization in the European Union, with other countries to follow.

The latest news is welcome for American families struggling to decide which activities can safely resume when the youngest family members are not vaccinated.

I can’t feel totally comfortable because my boys aren’t vaccinated, said Carrie Vittitoe, a substitute teacher and freelance writer in Louisville, Ky., Who is fully vaccinated, as are her husband and 17-year-old daughter. .

The FDA ruling means her 13-year-old son may soon be eligible, leaving only his 11-year-old unvaccinated. The family has yet to resume church activities and summer vacation will be a road trip so they don’t have to fly.

We can’t really get back to normal because two-fifths of our family don’t have protection, Vittitoe said.

President Joe Biden said Monday’s decision marked another important step in returning nations to normal life.

The light at the end of the tunnel is increasing and today it has become a little brighter, Biden said in a statement.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Moderna recently said that preliminary results from his study in 12-17 year olds show strong protection and no serious side effects. Another American company, Novavax, has a COVID-19 vaccine at an advanced stage of development and has just started a study in young people aged 12 to 17.

The next step is to test whether the vaccine is effective for even younger children. Pfizer and Moderna both started American studies in children aged 6 months to 11 years. These studies explore whether babies, preschoolers, and elementary-aged children will need different doses than adolescents and adults. Gruber said Pfizer expects its first results in the fall.

Outside the United States, AstraZeneca is studying its vaccine in children aged 6 to 17 in Britain. And in China, Sinovac recently announced that it has submitted preliminary data to Chinese regulators showing that its vaccine is safe in children as young as 3 years old.

Children are much less likely than adults to become seriously ill from COVID-19, but they account for nearly 14% of coronavirus cases in the country. At least 296 have died from COVID-19 in the United States alone, and more than 15,000 have been hospitalized, according to a count from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That’s without counting the number of family members who have fallen ill or dying – or the disruptions to school, sports and other activities so crucial to the overall well-being of children.

The AAP praised the FDA’s decision.

Our younger generations have taken on a heavy load over the past year, and the vaccine is a sign of hope that they can begin to experience all of the activities that are so important to their health and development, the vaccine said. AAP President Dr Lee Savio Beers. A declaration.

Experts say children must get vaccinated if the country is to vaccinate the 70 to 85 percent of the population needed to achieve what’s called herd immunity.

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unvaccinated people, including children, should continue to take precautions such as wearing masks indoors and keep away from other unvaccinated people. outside their home.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos