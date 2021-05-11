FBI Confirms DarkSide As Colonial Pipeline Hacker





At present, there is no shortage of supply, she said. We are preparing for multiple eventualities. But she said the job of bringing the pipeline back online was up to Colonial.

For many officials who have fought for years to protect critical infrastructure in the United States from cyberattacks, the only surprise of the events of the past few days is that they have taken so long to happen. When Leon E. Panetta was Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, Mr. Panetta warned of a cyber Pearl Harbor that could cut off power and fuel, a phrase often used in an attempt to bring Congress or companies to spend more on cyber defense.

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security issued warnings about Russian malware in the US power grid, and the US has made a not-so-secret effort to place malware on the Russian grid as its warning.

But in the many simulations conducted by government agencies and electric utilities of what a strike against the U.S. energy sector would look like, the effort was generally viewed as some sort of terrorist strike, a mix of cyber attacks, and physical or blitz by Iran, China. or Russia in the early stages of a larger military conflict.

But this case was different: a criminal actor who, in trying to extort money from a company, ended up bringing down the system. A senior Biden administration official called it the ultimate mixed threat because it was a criminal act, the type the United States would normally respond to with arrests or indictments, which posed a threat. major for the country’s energy supply chain.

By threatening to disrupt the ransomware group, Mr Biden may have signaled that the administration is poised to take action against these groups beyond simply indicting them. This is what the United States Cyber ​​Command did last year, ahead of the November presidential election, when its military hackers broke into the systems of another ransomware group, called Trickbot. , and manipulated its command and control computer servers so that it could not lock up new victims with ransomware. The fear at the time was that the ransomware group could sell its skills to governments, including Russia, which were seeking to freeze the electoral rolls.

On Monday, DarkSide argued that it was not operating on behalf of a nation-state, possibly in an effort to distance itself from Russia.

