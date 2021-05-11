May 17 confirm additional easing of COVID restrictions





In the third phase of the roadmap from May 17th, the rates of infection and hospital stays continue to decline according to scientific modeling. The award praises the efforts of the public, but continues to call for attention.

The roadmap is ongoing and the planned Phase 3 easements will take place on May 17th, the Prime Minister confirmed.

The data shows that the government has met four tests for deregulation. The infection rate is at its lowest since September, and hospitalization and hospitalization continues to decline, which is now close to last year’s July.

Hospital admissions and cases of serious illness are also consistent with the modeling provided by scientific experts for the roadmap.

From May 17th, most of the indoor and rest of the outdoor economy may resume, and collection limits will increase indoors and outdoors. The guidelines for close contact between friends and family will be updated and people will make their own personal judgments based on the risks.

If the UK stay restrictions are lifted and people allow inbound travel, you can travel to the green listed countries.

The prime minister continued to call for attention. The roadmap’s goal is cautious, but it’s irreversible, and if you unlock it too soon you risk a recurrence of the virus.

The assessment to go to step 3 was based on four tests.

The vaccine placement program continues successfully. Evidence shows that the vaccine is effective enough to reduce hospitalization and death when vaccinated. Interest

As stated in the roadmap, it takes 4 weeks to fully understand the impact of each step. The government has also pledged to notify businesses for an additional few weeks.

From Monday, May 17th, indoor hospitality will resume, and indoor entertainment including cinemas, museums, and children’s play areas may resume.

Up to 6 people or 2 generations can meet indoors and up to 30 people outdoors.

All other outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor cinemas and performances, can be reopened. Some large-scale events may be held, including conferences, theater and concert performances, and sporting events. Limits on the number of attendees will remain as stated in the roadmap.

Information on family and friend gatherings will be updated. The public can make informed and personal decisions about close contacts, such as hugs with friends and family. Close contact continues to carry the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19, and people must consider the risk to themselves and others. COVID security rules apply to workplaces and businesses such as stores and entertainment.

The Minister of Transportation has confirmed that overseas travel will resume safely from May 17th, allowing people to go on vacation abroad and go to the green list countries. Strict border control measures will be maintained, including pre-departure and PCR tests, two days before returning to the UK.

Face covers are no longer required for students in classrooms or communal areas in secondary schools and universities. Two home tests are maintained per week to control the rate of infection.

All remaining college students can return to teaching and learning in person from May 17th, and upon return they must be tested twice a week.

Now up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions, celebrations including wake-up and stand-alone life cycle events. This can happen outdoors or in indoor Covid security locations where openness is permitted. The number of people who can attend the funeral is determined by the number that can be safely accommodated in a place with social distancing.

30 people can attend support group or parent and child group. This restriction does not apply to children under 5 years of age.

Organized adult sports and exercise classes can be resumed indoors, and saunas and steam rooms can be reopened.

Care home residents can have up to 5 designated visitors, and 2 visitors can attend at once if they are screened and follow infection control measures. In addition, residents have greater freedom to leave their homes without the need to quarantine upon return.

The successful vaccination rollout continues, with over 35 million people getting at least one shot and nearly 18 million people getting both shots. A quarter of all adults now have the strongest protection.

The latest data show that a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 80 has an expected reduction in symptomatic disease of 60% and hospitalization of 80%. According to data released today by PHE, two doses of the Pfizer-Bioentech vaccine while in their 80s or older reduce the risk of hospitalization by 93%.

Phase 4 will take place before June 21st. Details of phase 4 will be explained at the end of the month.

