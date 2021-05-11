UPDATE 1 – US Trade Chief’s Planning Meeting on Chip Shortage – Sources





Bloomberg

Chinese tech giants bet $ 19 billion on global electric car frenzy

(Bloomberg) – China is shaping up to be the first real test of big tech ambitions in the auto manufacturing world, with giants from Huawei Technologies Co. to Baidu Inc. investing nearly $ 19 billion in companies from Widely Seen Electric and Autonomous Vehicles While Apple Inc. has long had plans for its own car, and Alphabet Inc. has Waymo, its autonomous driving unit, the size – and speed – of movement of technology titans China places them at the forefront of this wider push. Allure is an industry that is becoming increasingly high-tech as it moves away from the combustion engine, with sensors and operating systems making cars more of computers, and the prospect of a autonomy re-imagining how people will use them. new energy cars, China is a key battleground. Established automakers like Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. are already doing this with local upstarts such as market darling Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. Over the past three months, Huawei, smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp., Baidu – which runs China’s top search engine and mapping app – and even Apples, Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn, have joined the fray, forging ties and unveiling their own auto-building plans. the world’s leading events to present the hottest new trends in the automotive industry. Visitors lined up for hours to access the Huawei and Baidu pavilions, filling their screens and taking photos of sensor systems, high-tech dashboards and model vehicles. But despite the intense interest, the era of the new car is hyper-competitive in China, and the tech giants have a lot to prove. There is a great element of trust in the betting of tech companies, Stephen said. Dyer, chief executive officer of the board. AlixPartners in Shanghai and a former Ford Motor Co. executive It’s about creating something new that doesn’t currently exist. That’s where the element of faith comes in. Huawei has been at the forefront, recently announcing plans to invest $ 1 billion in electric vehicles and its own autonomous driving technology, which it says has already surpassed electric car pioneer Tesla Inc. in some ways. The Shenzhen-based company, best known for its mobile phone networks and facing crippling US sanctions, has unveiled its first car developed with BAIC BluePark Mew Energy Technology Co. The Arcfox S midsize sedan uses HI, or Huawei Inside, an intelligent automotive software package that allows it to operate in autonomous driving mode in urban areas for more than 1000 kilometers (620 miles) without human intervention. The Huaweis auto show drew larger crowds than China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., an electric vehicle that took one of the biggest booths to showcase nine models despite not having not sold a car. under its own brand. In addition to the Arcfox S sedan, a Seres SF5 coupe equipped with Huawei Inside was on display, along with the Huaweis HiFin smart antenna solution, a next-generation on-board communication system and 4D imaging radar used to monitor roads and traffic. . One of the biggest challenges for new entrants to the automotive industry is the amount of capital and resources required to manufacture cars. How tech companies negotiate this will be critical and potentially provide opportunities for established players in the industry, with Huawei repeatedly saying its plan is not to produce its own vehicles. Rather, its partnership with three Chinese automakers – BAIC Motor Corp., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. – to make self-driving cars that will carry its name as a sub-brand. build a truly unmanned car that will be produced in 2024, President Feng Xingya said last month. The automaker will also cooperate with Huawei on big data, smart cockpits, hardware and microchips, Feng said. China is adding 30 million cars each year and the number is growing, the vice president of China said in April. Huawei, Eric Xu. Even though we don’t tap the market outside of China, if we can make an average of 10,000 yuan ($ 1,550) for every car sold in China, that’s already a very big business. automakers, including Hyundai Motor Co., before talks ran out of steam. Unlike China’s tech giants, Apple is keeping its plans largely under wraps. The company lost a key person overseeing its self-driving car program in February and is uncertain what impact this may have had on Apple’s progress in delivering a commercially viable car. intelligent and autonomous driving opens up a series of possibilities for technology. businesses, including access to data such as real-time information on popular destinations and the routes taken to get there. On top of that, for some there is the option of charging for technology add-ons and system upgrades, essentially treating the vehicle like computer hardware with constantly updated software. Managing Director of Shanghai-based consulting firm Autoforesight Co. That’s what these tech giants are good at. Their main income will not come from selling the car, but from finding other ways to earn after-sales, such as over-the-air system upgrades or software subscriptions. started investing in robot taxi technology as early as 2013 and funded Chinese electric vehicle start-up WM Motors – now plans to spend $ 7.7 billion over the next five years to develop smart car technology via its new Jidu Auto unit. The division aims to launch its first model in three years, followed by new versions every 12 to 18 months, said CEO Xia Yiping. The core value of cars in the future will be their intelligence, Xia said, echoing a chorus. The earlier a company plans, the more control it gains over the developed technologies itself, the more advanced technologies it has, the more power it will have in the market.Jidu has a core team of around 100 employees and s ‘will extend to as many people. like 3,000 people by the end of next year, including up to 500 software engineers, he said. The first batch of cars will be based on the pure EV manufacturing structure of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., while Jidu will collaborate with the Baidus Apollo autonomous driving unit, with special emphasis on smart cars and mass production. autonomous driving features. The unit will embark on its next fundraiser soon, with additional investments expected from Baidu and outside investors. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also announced plans to invest around $ 10 billion over the next year. decade for making electric cars, although he did not disclose many details or give a timeline for deliveries. Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun announced in March his intention to lead a new autonomous division and lead the transition to electric vehicles, in what he called his latest big startup. officer, said during the unveiling of the plan. I am fully aware of the risks of the automotive industry. I’m also aware that the project will take at least three to five years with tens of billions of investments. While China’s tech giants may be behind the game and enter uncharted territory, it could play out. to their advantage, said Dyer of AlixPartners. is not an industry where you have to be the first to win, he says. In fact, in the auto industry, the first comer usually never wins. It is always the follower who wins. Because when you are the first to come, you pay to learn through all the mistakes. For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos