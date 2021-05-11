UK blockade easing: what will change from May 17th | British news





The containment restrictions will be further relaxed from May 17th in the UK. The following is a summary of what is allowed.

Socializing with family and friends

People can meet indoors in groups of up to 6 or 2 generations and outdoors in groups of up to 30 people.

People can also choose whether to socially distance themselves from close family and friends. This means you can sit close to each other and hug. However, the government is urging people to be cautious about the risks and to be conscious that some are more vulnerable than others. People remember that outdoors is safer than indoors, and whenever possible, they are encouraged to open windows when meeting indoors.

People are expected to remain socially distanced in the wider society, including adult social and healthcare settings, shops, bars, restaurants and other businesses.

In nursing homes, residents can have up to five nominated visitors and make less-risk visits outside the home.

Thirty people can attend support groups or parent and child groups, and children under the age of 5 are exempt from the limit.

hospitality

From Monday, people can meet in private homes or in pubs, bars and restaurants, all of which can be reopened indoors.

Weddings, receptions and other life events can be held with up to 30 people. The number of people attending the funeral depends on the size of the venue.

Entertainment and sports

Most of the indoor entertainment can also be resumed, including movie theaters, museums, and children’s play areas, which allow social distancing. Theatres, concert halls, conference centers and sports venues have capacities.

Organized adult sports and exercise classes can be resumed indoors, and saunas and steam rooms are reopened.

Trip

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs in the UK can accommodate up to 6 people or groups of 2nd generation.

People can also travel to a handful of countries on the green list and do not need to be quarantined upon return. These are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Israel, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira). . Some of these countries have their own restrictions that British travelers must adhere to.

School and University

Students will no longer wear face covers in classrooms or in common areas of secondary schools and universities as a result of reduced infection rates. Two home tests are maintained per week. Overnight school excursions are also possible.

All other college students who do not study real courses can return to their semester accommodation and take classes directly on campus. When they return, they need to be tested twice a week.

