UK consumer spending rises above pre-epidemic levels for the first time in 2021





According to payment card data, consumer spending in the UK surpassed pre-epidemic levels for the first time in April of this year. According to payment card data, many sectors have resumed and older people have been supported by booking holidays.

According to Barclaycard, which tracks nearly half of all credit and debit card transactions in the UK, spending rose 0.4% over the same period in 2019, up from a 7.2% decline in March and the first expansion of the year.

Raheel Ahmed, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said the resumption of non-essential stores, hospitality and sports venues in April provided “promising” vitality to many sectors.

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures released Wednesday are expected to show the economy has grown in March, while spending data for April indicates that the pace of expansion is accelerating significantly.

According to Barclaycard data, sports and outdoor equipment and furniture retailers grew 25% or more in April compared to the same period in 2019, while home improvement and DIY stores continued to record strong growth.

Spending on resorts and lodging has increased 1.6% compared to “when organizing family lodging” for older consumers, more than 15% compared to April 2019, Ahmed said. However, when including hotels, spending still declined from pre-epidemic levels.

Clothing store spending declined 6.6% compared to April 2019 from 29% the previous month. With a 2% expansion between the ages of 16 and 24, young consumers were most eager to renovate their wardrobes.

With limited eating out and prevalent cold weather, spending in the hospitality sector improved only slightly. Especially for restaurants, spending fell by 83% in March, then 74% compared to April 2019.

However, according to a monthly survey run by Barclaycard, a third of people said they are willing to spend extra on entertainment and recreational activities such as drinks and meals compared to before the pandemic. week.

These figures are in line with figures from advisory services firm KPMG and industry group British Retail Consortium, showing a 7.3% increase in retail sales in April compared to the same month in 2019.

This is above the 3-month average of 6%, rising from the 3.4% contraction in January.

Paul Martin, KPMG’s head of UK retail, said the retailer “will be pleased with the way shoppers eager to enter the store and once again engage in real shopping will welcome the reopening of the downtown area.”

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, confirmed that sales of outdoor apparel and furniture had increased significantly, and said non-food sales in stores and online increased quarterly between March and April as consumers revisit the store.

“We are excited to see our customers feel confident in their store visits, which is evidence that retailers are continuing to invest in store, warehouse, and delivery to keep Covid secure,” she said.

