US defends Afghan detention in Guantnamo despite withdrawal





WASHINGTON A Justice Department lawyer said in federal court Monday that even as the Pentagon pulls all its troops out of Afghanistan, the United States has the power to continue detaining a former member of the Afghan militia in Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, because of its old association. with members of Al Qaeda.

We remain at war with Al Qaeda, lawyer Stephen M. Elliott said at the start of a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington in a case brought by Asadullah Haroon Gul, an Afghan citizen detained by the U.S. military since 2007. .

The hearing was the first in a habeas corpus case in Guantnamo since the Biden administration took office, and his defense of his detention appeared identical to positions taken by previous administrations, despite President Bidens’ order to withdraw all US combat troops from Afghanistan and its declared ambition. to close the Guantnamo detention operation.

Mr Elliott said Al Qaeda is transforming and evolving and the US war on terror continues.

Mr Haroon, around 40, was captured by Afghan forces while serving as the commander of the Hezb-i-Islami militia, known as HIG, which fought the US invasion and ally of Afghanistan alongside the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

His lawyers argue that his war ended in 2016 when the militia made peace with the Afghan government allied to the United States of President Ashraf Ghani. Afghanistan’s foreign ministry filed a brief in the case calling for his return.

Most of the hearing, which is expected to last five to eight days, is closed to the public and the inmate because the substance is considered classified. Mr Haroon was allowed to listen to opening arguments via a Guantnamo phone line which broke at least once, necessitating a long break.

Before holding a public hearing on Monday, Judge Amit P. Mehta left his bench in Washington, DC, to preside over a closed portion of the hearing at a secure facility in Virginia, Mr. Haroon addressing the judge through video.

I am not a terrorist, he said in a statement released by his lawyers. I am afghan.

In the closed-door portion of the hearings, government lawyers intend to use US intelligence accounts of Mr. Haroons’ interrogations to defend his continued detention. Mr Elliott said US intelligence reports linked him to three Qaeda leaders now detained at Guantnamo, starting with his participation at a young age, apparently in the early 1990s, in seminars sponsored by Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. , accused of being the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Proof that Mr. Haroon had engaged in hostilities is not necessary, Mr. Elliott added.

He is not, and has never been, part of Al Qaeda, nor has he given them substantial support, said Tara J. Plochocki, lawyer for Mr. Haroon. His family fled the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and he grew up in a refugee camp in Pakistan run by the HIG militia. While fighting for the militia, she said, he served as the commander of the Afghan national force.

She called him so insignificant that he failed to get a lawyer to represent him at Guantnamo until 2016. As a result, she said, he missed the latest waves of discretionary releases from the Obama administration.

All but 40 of the 780 men who were held at Guantnamo have been released, she said, including many actual members of Al Qaeda. There is no Taliban left. No HIG member.

Federal Court judges have heard unlawful detention challenges since the George W. Bush administration, but this is the first hearing in a Guantnamo case to be heard by Judge Mehta, appointed by President Barack Obama . Under the current schedule, the court could reopen the hearing for the unclassified final argument on May 28.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos