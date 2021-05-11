UK employers lose 2 billion in unused apprenticeships





An analysis by a group of companies revealed that UK employers have lost £2 billion in apprenticeship charges they have not been able to spend in the past two years, revealing weaknesses in the government’s flagship training policy.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, which represents human resources experts, said official data suggests that the government’s plan to strengthen the provision of skills and training as part of its level-up agenda would have a “fatal flaw” unless the Minister admits Revealed. A major reform of the levies is needed.

Since 2017, apprentices in the UK have been funded through a levy equal to 0.5% of the company’s salary costs with annual wages exceeding £3 million. If this money is not used within 2 years, it must be paid to the Treasury.

The business group says that this policy has failed in almost all actions. The number of people starting apprenticeships has plummeted in the four years since its introduction. The proportion of apprentices going to young people has fallen sharply. Employers’ overall investment in education has also declined. The epidemic has exacerbated existing problems and many employers do not want long-term financial commitments or are unable to educate apprentices remotely.

The CIPD said that while many employers used their contributions as taxes, other employers found a way to spend money on training that did not match the original intent of the policy. According to figures from the Ministry of Education, obtained through freedom of information, between May 2019 and March 2021, a total of £1.9 trillion in funds expired unused.

During the same two years, businesses have generally doubled their spending on general management apprenticeships that are available to existing skilled employees who may have been trained in a much more cost-effective and flexible way.

Actions to strengthen the UK’s adult education system will be central to the government’s new legislative agenda, and Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech includes plans to transform the student loan system and play a legal role in planning publicly funded education for employers. Will do.

However, ministers have proposed relatively small changes to the way apprentice charges work so far. Ben Willmott, CIPD’s head of public policy, said the changes announced in the March budget, including new flexibility to transfer unused funds from employers to small companies in the supply chain, were simply “sharing the edge of failed policies.”

The CIPD and other business groups are advocating a more radical transition to a broader educational levy that employers can use to fund other forms of accredited training for all employees.

Manufacturers organization Make UK took note of a record unused levy cash, saying that £1.04 billion, which had expired in the nine months since May 2020, was the highest during that period.

The government wants to allow employers to use up to a fifth of unused funds to support apprentices’ wages. An additional fifth of capital expenditures; And you’ll have an extra year to spend their dues pot before it expires.

