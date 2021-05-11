United States grapples with virus that understands borders





When the Biden administration announced last week that it would support waiving patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to tackle the spread of coronaviruss around the world, global health advocates hailed the move. decision as a rare challenge for pharmaceutical interests, which could potentially save a large number of lives.

But so far President Bidens’ announcement has remained just that: a statement.

The leaders of some wealthy European countries pushed back, opposing patent easing and staging a showdown between member countries of the World Trade Organization. In addition, global health experts say that even if patents were suspended, large amounts of international aid would still be needed to effectively disperse the vaccine.

Given the leadership role Mr Biden has said he is determined to reaffirm on the global stage, the administration now faces an intimidating reality: No one is safe anywhere until the virus is not controlled everywhere. And with access to vaccines highly concentrated in the wealthiest countries, a global solution still seems far away.

We need an end-to-end solution to deliver these vaccines to a large part of the world’s population, said Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, in an interview.

The stakes are high, and not just for the billions of people around the world who remain unvaccinated. Epidemiologists agree that until the virus is contained everywhere, dangerous variants will continue to grow in infected areas. It will threaten people in all countries, including those who have been widely vaccinated.

There is a humanitarian reason to help the world, but also a reason for self-interest, especially when we know that there will be variants that will develop, said Leana Wen, emergency doctor and professor of public health at the ‘George Washington University. . It is a virus that does not understand borders.

With that in mind, Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, announced Wednesday that Biden will support the suspension of patent protections for virus vaccines, allowing those made by pharmaceutical companies in the United States and elsewhere. to be reproduced by other manufacturers throughout the world. .

This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures, Ms. Tai said in a statement. The administration strongly believes in intellectual property protections but, in the service of the end of this pandemic, supports the renunciation of these protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

Some European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, fought back, saying US pharmaceutical companies should be forced to export vaccines around the world in large numbers, but should not be forced to give up temporarily to their patents. a nod to the manufacturers’ argument that patent relaxation would threaten their profits and discourage future research.

Irwin Redlener, director of the Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative at Columbia University Earth Institute, said the argument rings hollow, given so much public money was invested last year in research and development of Covid vaccines. -19. He also pointed to the fact that vaccines have already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits for US companies.

These manufacturers have already made their fortunes, and much of the development costs have actually been borne by the US government, Dr Redlener said. So I’m a little skeptical of the crocodile tears shed here by the manufacturers. They are doing very well and they will be doing very well.

Mr Biden has always stipulated that he will prioritize domestic distribution, helping other countries only after all Americans have a chance to be vaccinated. But now, with demand in the United States rapidly diminishing and some states even refusing White House offers of more vaccine doses, pressure is mounting for Mr. Biden to direct his attention more overseas.

The United States and other wealthy countries have already offered millions of vaccines to countries in need, but these public displays of good have only scratched the surface of global demand. And less than 1 percent of the world’s injections went to people living in poor countries; most of the world’s population remains without access to gunfire.

Mr Biden has pledged to invest $ 4 billion in Covax, a global vaccination campaign partly guided by the World Health Organization, and to help with vaccine production in India in particular, where the virus is found. is spreading aggressively and where calls are mounting for a nationwide lockdown.

The WHO last week approved the Sinopharm vaccine, produced by China, for use as part of Covax, which has so far struggled to reduce global demand. But this move won’t do much, as China, with its roughly 1.4 billion citizens, is still much further from meeting its own domestic needs than the United States.

Getting ready to make a vaccine isn’t just about relaxing the patents, said Richard Besser, chairman of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, who served as interim director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Barack Obama. It will take a concerted effort to transfer the technology to the rest of the world.

Dr Besser has also approved sending US-made vaccines overseas in large numbers. Given that we hear that states are lowering some of their doses, it makes me think that there might be Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines that could be made available in other places, did -he declares.

And producing enough vaccine is only part of the need: CARE, an international nonprofit, has estimated that delivering an effective dose of vaccine costs on average five times more than just creating that dose. . Even in countries where large numbers of vaccine doses have been sent, many remain unused due to a lack of distribution infrastructure, including a shortage of health professionals to administer the vaccines.

In India, the second most populous country in the world behind China, production problems have seriously compromised access to vaccines; not even 3 percent of the Indian population has been fully immunized so far. Meanwhile, a relative lack of restrictions on gatherings has led to an increase in cases, with more than 350,000 new infections recorded daily this month (observers say the unofficial tally is likely much higher).

Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, said the United States and other wealthy countries have cornered the vaccine market without laying the groundwork for equitable distribution.

We were talking about a pandemic that’s destroying huge swathes of India and only now we’re talking about, hey let’s see if we can publish patents so new companies can start making them. build from scratch. What’s the timeline there? Dr Mina said.

He argued that the United States would have been wise to force drug companies to adapt their vaccine production to international demand, and not just domestic needs, from last year.

In the context of a pandemic, foreign aid is domestic aid, Dr Mina said. What happens in the world during a pandemic is truly a huge risk to ourselves and our livelihoods. I would say we should even just look at this American and global security, not necessarily international aid, if that’s how we’re going to justify it.

Dr Wen said relaxing the patents would not solve the central problem with raw materials, especially the need to produce more of the chemical reagent used to make vaccines. From what I understand, the main limitation is in raw materials and manufacturing capacity, so I don’t understand how relaxing the patent restrictions will overcome these issues, she said. . The main bottlenecks currently observed do not concern patents.

Many experts say that in the grand scheme of things, Biden administrations are investing $ 4 billion in Covax, of which $ 2 billion is committed for this year, and an additional $ 2 billion pledged for 2022 was at least as important as its support for the lifting of vaccine patents.

Dr Omer said the administration should use its pledge to pressure other rich countries to pledge at commensurate levels, with the goal of investing around $ 20 billion in the effort to worldwide distribution.

For a substantive global access program that targets 50-70% of the world, you would need around $ 20 billion of investment globally, Dr Omer said, adding that the US investment in Covax could allow him to claim the moral authority to bring other countries in Europe to the table.

He echoed Dr Minas’ argument that the global health community was racing against a clock that in many ways had already stalled. The time to seriously engage at scale is June 2020. We are already late, he said. We have to be strategic, but we are fighting for tactics.

