Apple faces UK class action lawsuits exceeding 20 million users





While Apple Inc faces a London lawsuit claiming to overcharge about 20 million UK customers for App Store purchases, it’s another legal headache for tech giants that are suing worldwide.

Apple’s 30% standard fee was “excessive” and “illegal” by claimants in a press release Tuesday. The claim, filed with the Competition Appeals Court in London on Monday, urges US companies to compensate UK iPhone and iPad users for years of overcharging charges.

“Apple is exploiting its dominance in the app store market, and it’s also affecting UK consumers,” says Rachael Kent, a leading proponent of the case and professor at King’s College London. She teaches how consumers interact and rely on digital platforms.

Described by Apple as “merciless,” the lawsuit was filed for a week in U.S. trials against Epic Games Inc.’s allegations that Apple is monopolizing the market as if it were fooling developers and consumers. A separate UK claim focuses on the damage done to the customer, not the developer.

Apple App Store Called’Nightmare’ in Internal Developer Survey

Earlier this year, Apple lowered app store fees from 30% to 15% for developers with an annual revenue of $1 million in their apps, as well as developers who are new to the store.

Legal issues arise as Apple faces a multibillion-dollar backlash from regulators around the world and some developers that say fees and other policies are unfair and self-sufficient. Last month, the European Commission issued an objection statement to the company about the way it believes Apple has abused its role as a “gatekeeper” for music streaming apps on its store.

In an email statement, Apple said, “We believe this lawsuit is pointless and welcome the opportunity to discuss our firm commitment to consumers and the many benefits the App Store has brought to the UK’s innovative economy.

“The fees charged by the App Store are in the mainstream of those charged by all other digital marketplaces,” Apple said. “In fact, 84% of the apps on the App Store are free and the developers don’t pay Apple. And because they sell digital goods or services, the vast majority of developers who pay fees to Apple qualify for a 15% commission. “

The lawsuit claims that Apple deliberately blocks potential competition and forces ordinary users to use its own payment processing system, which illegally generates excessive levels of revenue for the company.

The claimant says that iPhone or iPad users in the UK who have made paid apps, subscriptions, or other in-app purchases since October 2015 are eligible for compensation. They estimate that Apple can pay over £1.5 million.

— With the help of Aoife White

