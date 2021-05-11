COVID vaccine reluctance puts Illinois, US behind collective immunity race





CHICAGO (WLS) – There are enormous challenges in the quest for herd immunity with millions of adults in Illinois unvaccinated.

Team I looked at why the demand for vaccines is declining and what it might take to reach the vaccine resistance that makes herd immunity so elusive.

Illinois and the United States as a whole are well below their target for herd immunity to the COVID vaccine, which would see eight in 10 people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

To achieve herd immunity, 75 to 80% of the population must be protected by vaccination or have had the disease, and the pandemic will end. But there seems to be a real possibility that the threshold will never be reached.

In order to get past the herd immunity hurdle, many people, from outreach organizations to your own doctor, are working together to allay hesitant vaccine fears and help them get vaccinated. With sufficient immunity, the population will be able to resume life as they remember it and regain a sense of normalcy.

Diane Latiker is the founder of Kids Off the Block, an outreach program that has shifted to street-level prospecting to encourage residents of the Roseland and Chicago Heights communities to get vaccinated.

She said she has the vaccine debate more often than she would like, infringing on President Biden’s new vaccination target of at least one shot at 70% of American adults by July 4.

“I want my community to count in health, not bypass them because of their economic status or where they live, the color of their skin. They have to be just as important,” said Latiker.

She is concerned about the growing trend to avoid vaccines among young adults.

“Millennials, Gen Z, they didn’t want anything to do with the vaccine because of all the misinformation online,” Latiker said. “It’s so in front of you everyday on social media.”

COVID-19 vaccines administered in the United States fell below 2 million per day for the first time since early March. Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois is now reducing its vaccine orders, not because they aren’t needed, but because there isn’t as much demand.

“We have a number of vaccines available around the state that are still not being used, so we want to make sure that we work with the inventor that we have,” Pritzker explained. “We are going to reduce the number of vaccines-vaccines, rather than what we get for the state. And we, obviously, the federal government made all of this available again, even though we were to say we want 10% or 20% less, those doses are still available for use the following week. “

Incentives from free passes to museums and free targets at a shooting range are offered by Illinois officials. Federal government agencies are trying to sweeten the deal with everything from donuts to drinks, hot dogs to Coney Island and even a chance to get free Super Bowl tickets.

Vaccine resistant people are not just young people. LaVince Person, 49, said he saw warnings on social media and was not getting the vaccine.

“I’ve seen different clips, people talking about how dangerous it is and I kinda believe it,” Person said.

His brother who works in the health field received the vaccine.

“We have two different opinions, so – he chooses not to accept it, so it’s on him,” Leroy Person said.

Whether on the fence or against him, millions of resistance fighters could upset progress against COVID-19. State and federal health scientists and experts take the recent widespread decline in vaccine demand seriously. If the virus undergoes a significant mutation, it will be difficult to keep the spread manageable.

“If we have more people who decide not to get vaccinated, then there will be more opportunities for the virus to mutate and evolve and come up with different variants,” said Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, vaccine researcher at Northwestern Medicine.

In his lab, scientists are working on creating future vaccines that will increase the immune response to the virus. He said the current vaccines are safe and effective.

“Thinking that vaccines don’t work is a bit like ignoring the story,” he said. “The only way to get rid of this pandemic completely is to get everyone vaccinated.”

Illinois is tied with the rest of the country, with about a third of the state now fully vaccinated. While a slowdown has always been predicted, in parts of the state the decrease is larger.

An I-Team analysis of IDPH data since demand for vaccines peaked statewide in mid-April finds that in the southern Illinois region, the seven-day average of vaccines administered is down 60%. For the Northwestern regions, demand fell by 54%. In suburban areas, including Cook County, there is a 46% decrease. Chicago saw a 48% drop over the same period.

“We still have a long way to go to work on access, work on convenience, work on that confidence building,” said Dr Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

Chicago’s senior public health doctor said the city is rolling out new strategies, including “soft incentives” to reach the unvaccinated.

“We want to move beyond COVID as a city,” Arwady said. “It doesn’t help us to have part of the city 90% vaccinated and part of the city 30% vaccinated, you’ll just see that COVID continues to show up in the less vaccinated parts of the city.”

“It’s not about being, you know, waving your fingers and saying, ‘You have to do this because I’m your doctor and I’m the authority here,'” Dr Doriane Miller said. , associate professor and director of the Center for Community Health and Vitality, University of Medicine of Chicago. “This is to be, hopefully, a reliable source of information on this subject.”

Statewide, health officials are also adjusting their sales pitch and plan to bring the vaccine to small clinics and doctor’s offices in hopes of reviving demand.

“You’re going to have to really get into a ground game if you really want to deal with the uncertainty and concerns of our residents,” said Karen Ayala, general manager of the DuPage County Department of Health.

“We have to let people know that there are people who care enough to go out here and walk these streets and try to get you vaccinated so that we can all be protected,” added Latiker.

White House advisers acknowledge that vaccine rates have leveled off in parts of the country, which could create pockets of risk for future outbreaks.

