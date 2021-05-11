Softbank invests up to $2.3 billion in UK e-commerce group THG





The logo of SoftBank Group Corp was displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference held in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2017. REUTERS / Issei Kato

British e-commerce group THG Plc (THG.L) has raised $1 billion in new capital, including $730 million from Softbank Group (9984.T), which has the option of investing an additional $1.6 billion in the group. It will be procured, the British company said Monday. .

The increase in shares will give Softbank a less than 10% stake in THG (formerly The Hut Group), which was listed in London last year. The transaction price is 596 pence per share, which is the same as the closing price of THG on Monday.

The money will be used as additional funding for the acquisition, and THG said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Bentley Laboratories LLC, a renowned beauty developer and manufacturer based in New Jersey, for $255 million.

As part of its deal with Softbank, THG also signed an option for Japanese investors to invest an additional $1.6 billion in the THG Ingenuity business, which gives Softbank a 19.9% ​​stake in THG Ingenuity of $6.3 billion. You can provide it with value. .

THG Ingenuity is THG’s technology division that provides e-commerce services to other companies. Under the agreement with Softbank, THG Ingeunity will be split into a separate company within 15 months.

Stock fundraising was led by Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies.

