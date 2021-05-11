U.S. Farmers Plant Corn At Trade Expectations, USDA Reports





The major US corn and soybean producing states are ahead of the average when it comes to planting crops.

Crop emergence is ahead of five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report.

On Sunday, the United States had 67% of the corn crop planted, above a five-year average of 52% and equal to traders’ expectations.

BUT

Illinois farmers planted 74 percent of this year’s corn crop on Sunday, compared to a five-year average of 61 percent. Farmers in Iowa have planted 86 percent of their corn compared to its five-year average of 65 percent. So far, Nebraska has planted 71% of its corn compared to an average of 57% over five years. Indiana has 46% of its corn planted compared to an average of 40% over five years.

Of the total US corn planted, 20% emerged, above the five-year average of 19%.

SOY

On Sunday, the USDA put the nations soybean crop at 42 percent against a five-year average of 22 percent.

Illinois farmers are planting 57% of their soybeans compared to an average of 25% over five years. Iowas farmers have planted 67% of their soybeans compared to an average of 30% over five years. The North Dakota harvest is 17% complete compared to an average of 11% over five years.

WHEAT

In its Monday report, the USDA put the U.S. spring harvest at 70 percent against a five-year average of 51 percent.

The US winter wheat crop is rated 49% good / excellent compared to the crop. 48% a week ago.

Estimates of crop progress and condition are based on survey data collected weekly from early April through late November, according to the USDA report. The non-probability surveys of the progress and condition of crops include contributions from approximately 3,600 respondents whose professions give them the opportunity to make visual observations and to put them in frequent contact with farmers in their counties. Based on standard definitions, these respondents subjectively estimate the progress of crops at different stages of development, as well as the progress of producers’ activities. They also provide subjective assessments of harvest conditions, the USDA said in its report on Monday.

Most respondents complete their questionnaires on Friday or early Monday morning and submit them to local National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) offices in their states by mail, phone, fax, email, or through a secure website. A small number of reports are completed on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Regardless of when questionnaires are completed, respondents are encouraged to show up for the entire week ending Sunday, according to the report.

