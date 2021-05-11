Universities in the UK and Europe have entrepreneurial problems.





The author is a general partner of Air Street Capital and co-author of the State of AI Report.

European startups are finally beginning to appear in the shadows of Silicon Valley. At the heart of this transformation are companies that bring scientific inventions to real-world industries such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, or quantum computing. Many of these companies are formed by university entrepreneurial researchers who form commercial spin-outs aimed at some of the world’s biggest challenges, such as discovering new therapeutics.

However, academic entrepreneurship is often not recommended in Europe and the UK. In fact, in many colleges, founders are considered “problematic children”. Researchers who want to start a company instead of getting institutional support are stuck in the bureaucracy. Negotiations on intellectual property with a university technology transfer office or TTO can be one-sided, opaque, and often hostile.

To make matters worse, institutions in Europe and the UK are asking for an overly aggressive 25% stake at the time of establishment, up to 50% in certain universities. Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford’s Regius, said that “too greedy” universities are “trying to scan the system as much as possible.”

Breaking up with too much equity from day one is a structural and motivating matter. Spin-out founders become minority shareholders in their business. This makes it impossible to attract the necessary talent and funds in a global competitive marketplace. Leading American TTOs, including MIT and Stanford University, understand that entrepreneurship is a long game. Their share of equity capital rarely exceeds 10%.

Institutions may also charge royalties for revenue. These rates are too high in Europe, sometimes exceeding 5% of net sales, increasing the drag coefficient for spin-outs that reinvest profits to accelerate growth. University licensors established in a bygone era aren’t ready to be long-term partners for spin-outs.

We need a fundamental overhaul of the spin-out system. Of the 116 venture capital-backed European unicorns, the only college spin-outs are Collibra, Exscientia, MindMaze, and Oxford Nanopore. This seems to go against the EU’s pursuit of “digital sovereignty”. A more generous spin-out ecosystem will attract the best entrepreneurial scholars, which in turn will attract the best students. The cyclical cycle of talent, research, education, grants, successful spin-outs, and alumni donations is the path to achieving tech sovereignty.

As an investor who turned into a researcher, I come up with three solutions. First, we have to fulfill a simple contract for a spin-out. For TTOs, it is a globally competitive standardized deal with a choice of 1-5% common stock, 1% royalties in net sales, and 1% of closing value upon M&A or IPO. . Second, the university must work on a TTO that maximizes the number of spin-outs generated under contract, with a promise to complete the process within three months.

Third, the government should encourage universities to create a cohesive and supportive alumni ecosystem, an American-style alma mater that supports future investments in institutions through mentoring and donations. In the long run, we need to create sovereign wealth funds to strengthen underfunded academic institutions and reduce our reliance on revenue-generating spin-outs.

If we don’t act urgently, we will solidify the ecosystem with the counterproductive downward spiral of short-termism. Acting quickly will give the UK and Europe the best opportunity to gain technological sovereignty and build a globally competitive digital economy after Brexit.

