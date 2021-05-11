U.S. national football team set to play three games in Texas ahead of Tokyo Olympics





One of the biggest soccer teams (or soccer teams, depending on what country you live in) is gearing up for this summer at the Tokyo Olympics with three friendlies scheduled for June.

The US Women’s National Team will play two games at Houstons BBVA Stadium, followed by another game at Austins Q2 Stadium.

The first two games will take place on June 10 and 13, and the team will face Portugal and Jamaica, respectively. The game in Austin, which will be played on June 16, is against Nigeria.

This series of matches will be the last time that head coach Vlatko Andonovski has the opportunity to assess the players before naming his 18 players.

Unlike the World Cup squad, Andonovski can only take 18 players to the Olympics, while a World Cup squad consists of 23.

Andonovsky is truly spoiled for wealth when it comes to selecting his team for the Olympics. The United States has so many quality players, including veterans like Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, who are looking for one last shot at Olympic gold.

There’s also a new class of players made up of college-fresh athletes who want to make their first major tournament roster, like Sophia Smith and Catarina Macario. The team is allowed to bring four alternative players with them to Tokyo, so you can expect these newbies to fill those spots.

The team will play two more games in July before heading to Tokyo, and that’s when the competition begins. The soccer tournament kicks off for the United States on July 21 in Tokyo. The team will face rivals Sweden, followed by New Zealand on July 24 and Australia on July 27. Once the group play is over, the knockout rounds will begin. Compared to other major tournaments, the United States should be at the top of their group.

At the 2016 Olympics, the United States was knocked out by Sweden even before making it to the semi-finals. It was their worst performance in Olympic history so this team has a lot to prove when it comes to Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics officially begin on July 23.

