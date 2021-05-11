NASA rocket launch could set off visible light show over US east coast and Bermuda tonight





Update for 5:20 p.m. ET: NASA cleaned up the sounding rocket launch on Monday due to high winds at the launch site. The next launch window opens on Tuesday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. EDT (0005 May 12 GMT).

A small NASA sounding rocket will launch tonight (May 10), creating a brief, colorful light show over the US East Coast and Bermuda, and you can watch all of the action live.

NASA is expected to launch a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket from the Wallops agency’s flight facility on Wallops Island, Va., For a special space mission called the KiNETic-scale Energy and Momentum Transport eXperiment, or KiNet-X. The rocket is expected to take off during a 40-minute launch window, starting at 8:04 p.m. EDT tonight (0004 GMT Tuesday, May 11). The launch has been delayed twice in the past two days due to bad weather.

You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA; Coverage begins at 7:40 p.m. EDT (11:40 p.m. GMT). You can also follow the flight on NASA’s IBM Wallops video site.

The map to the left shows where observers can see the launch of NASA’s Black Brant XII sounding rocket from Wallops Island, weather permitting, on May 9, 2021. Right, a photo of a spacecraft Four-tier Black Brant XII. rocket. (Image credit: NASA)

The rocket launch will release barium vapor, forming two green-purple clouds that can be visible, weather permitting, for about 30 seconds for spectators in most of the eastern United States, from the Atlantic coast to Mississippi, and just north of Bermuda. NASA shared a visibility map showing vapor clouds could be spotted, weather permitting, from Maine to central Florida and the East Coast to Illinois, between 90 and 120 seconds after launch.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open to the public for the launch, viewers can receive the latest NASA updates via the Wallops Center Facebook and Twitter pages.

Steam will be released approximately 10 minutes after launch, when the rocket is approximately 217 to 249 miles above the Atlantic Ocean, or 540 to 560 miles downstream from the Wallops Flight Facility. However, barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or to public health, NASA officials said in a statement.

“Immediately after releasing the vapor, the spherical clouds are a mixture of green and purple, but this phase only lasts about 30 seconds when the un-ionized component of the cloud has dissipated,” officials said. from NASA in the press release. “After exposure to the sun, clouds of vapor rapidly ionize and take on a purple color.”

The KiNet-X mission is designed to explore the transport of energy in space. Specifically, the mission will study how energy and momentum are transported between regions of space that are magnetically connected, the statement said.

“The ionized part of the cloud becomes bound to the magnetic field lines and diffuses parallel to the field lines but not perpendicular to them. In the latitudes of the mid-Atlantic region, the field lines are tilted about 45 degrees per Compared to the horizontal, the purple clouds extend in a sloping orientation and look more like short tracks than a cloud, “NASA officials said in the statement. “Because the movement of the neutral part of the clouds is not constrained by the magnetic field lines, they spread out faster and become too thin to be seen with the naked eye much earlier than the ionized component. . “

However, the late launch time tonight can make it difficult for viewers to see the colorful clouds with the naked eye. Since the human eye cannot see purple colors very well in the dark, the closer the launch is to sunset, the harder it will be to see.

In the event that tonight’s launch is delayed, backup launch days run until May 16.

Editor’s Note: If you spot the clouds of vapor from the NASA rocket launch tonight and snap a stunning photo, let us know! You can submit photos and descriptions to [email protected]

Follow Samantha Mathewson @ Sam_Ashley13.

