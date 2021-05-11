US ship fires warning shots at Iranian ships





WASHINGTON (AP) On Monday, a group of 13 Iranian Revolutionary Guard armed speedboats carried out dangerous and unprofessional high-speed maneuvers towards US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and a US Coast Guard fired warning shots when two of the Iranian boats came dangerously close, US officials said.

It was the second time in two weeks that an American ship had opened fire to warn Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ships. The meetings come as the United States and Iran are in indirect talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States abandoned in 2018.

When asked if it looked like the Revolutionary Guards were trying to fight with the US Navy, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to comment on the Iranians’ intentions.

Unfortunately, harassment by the IRGC navy is not a new phenomenon. This is something all of our commanders and the crews of our ships are trained for, Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. This activity is the kind of activity that could lead to injury to someone and could lead to a real miscalculation in the area, and it is not in any person’s best interests.

On April 26, a US warship fired warning shots when Iranian Revolutionary Guard ships approached too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf. It was the first such shoot in almost four years. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter in international waters in the northern Persian Gulf, near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In the latest incident, Kirby said 13 Iranian ships maneuvered at high speed towards six Navy ships escorting the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia across the strait on Monday. The submarine was sailing on the surface. The Navy’s six escort ships included the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey. A day earlier, the Monterey had intercepted a shipment of weapons aboard a dhow in the Arabian Sea apparently bound for Yemen, whose Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.

They were acting very aggressively, Kirby said of the Iranian boats.

At one point, two of the Iranian ships broke away from the others and positioned themselves on the other side of the US naval formation. The two then accelerated towards some of the American ships. In an attempt to defuse the situation, US crews issued several warnings to the two groups of Iranian boats, including repeated verbal deck-to-deck warnings, the navy commander said. Rebecca Rebarich, spokesperson for the 5th Navy Fleet.

After the two Iranian boats failed to respond to multiple warnings and approached within 300 meters, the Maui Coast Guard fired a volley of warning shots with its .50 caliber machine gun. He fired another volley when the Iranian boats came within 150 meters.

The two Iranian ships then changed course and increased their distance from US forces, Rebarich said.

