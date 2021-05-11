Brewin Dolphin MSIM Fund Turns To Overweight UK Value For Vaccine Return





David Hood from Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin’s MI Select Manager (MISM) fund has moved from a UK equity fund to an overweight position, and as David Hood, head of central investment solutions, anticipates a support environment from the country’s vaccine launch, targeting opportunities for small-cap valuation strategies. There is. Comes out of containment.

Hood said during Investment Week that the MSIM range is positioning cyclic stocks that “do as good as the vaccine passes”.

The MI Select Managers UK Equity Strategy, operated by Brewin Dolphin as part of its Model Portfolio Services, recently removed the Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies Fund for the £75m Teviot UK Smaller Companies offering.

“This is a very rare small-cap valuation strategy. When you think of small-caps, you usually think about growth, but it complements another mid-cap strategy run by Merian Global Investors,” Hood said. Explained.

“We also introduced the RWC Value Strategy in the fourth quarter of 2020. Value did a very well post-vaccination announcement.”

Elsewhere, Hood is seeing a positive outlook for the company’s MI Select Managers North American Equity fund, which mixes value and growth approaches with three outside managers.

“First, JPM US Equity is a value/quality strategy for exposing a particular style,” he said.

“It’s definitely meant to offset our exposure to the growth-oriented Baillie Gifford American.”

This approach meant that for most of last year, Tesla was a large holding.

“They actually cut it down recently,” Hood said, but nonetheless, a strategy that did exceptionally well last year.

The third fund was added in the summer of 2020 and is the Legg Mason Royce US Smaller Companies focused on value.

“The small-cap US stocks in the US have been pretty tough over the years, but with the recovery we thought this type of exposure would be right,” Hood added.

The manager expects volatility to be a factor as the world emerges as a pandemic, but the MSIM range continues to increase the share of stocks overall, and maintains a reduced share of assets and fixed income, particularly within government and investment grade bonds.

Since the start of the £3.3 billion AUM range three years ago, according to Bloomberg’s data, MISM bonds have returned 19.7%, MISM UK 11.8%, MISM UK equity income 9.1%, and MISM North America 93.4%.

