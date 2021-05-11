British Morrisons Seeks Social and Sports Summers to Facilitate Trade





The Morrisons store was photographed on September 10, 2020 in St Albans, UK. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra

British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) predicts that the ease of pandemic restrictions on major sporting events and social activities, including football’s Euro 2020 and the Olympics, will drive another increase in sales this summer.

CEO David Potts said the decline in COVID-19 cases, the success of UK vaccination programs, and increased British optimism about economic improvement will encourage socialization and celebration.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, he told reporters that “the optimism is permeating the country, which will lead to people who want to celebrate the event.”

“We will do our best to be part of it,” he said. He pointed to a potential increase in deals with families coming together in larger groups and high demand for barbecue food, pizza and beer.

Morrisons reported that quarterly sales growth slowed compared to very busy deals a year ago when the UK’s first COVID-19 blockade caused embarrassed shoppers to surge in sales.

Following market leaders Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Asda in annual sales, the group reported that similar sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.7% over 14 weeks to fiscal year 9 May. Revealed. Q1-ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 1.6%, but declined from the previous quarter’s 9.0% growth.

Retail sales increased 1.6%, wholesale sales increased 1.1%, and online sales more than doubled, partly driven by a partnership with Amazon (AMZN.O).

Compared to 2019, before the epidemic began to hamper trading last year, group-like sales increased 8.7%.

Morrisons’ stock rose 0.7% to 0811 GMT.

“The pandemic isn’t over yet, but there’s a lot of positive about it, as the pandemic is still retreating across the UK and something that approaches normal life begins to form,” Potts said.

He pointed out that Morrisons’ gasoline front yards are getting more and more busy, and they are seeing signs of a strong rebound in food to eat, take-out counters, and salad bars recently. The café is fully reopened on Monday to allow the UK to ease restrictions on indoor hospitality.

The group maintained its projections for exceptions and pre-tax profits 2021/22, including paid business interest rates, higher than the £41 million profit it achieved in 2020/21, excluding tax exemptions.

It also said it would cut debt and predict another year of “significant profit growth” in 2022/23.

Morrisons said it will refresh its long-term capital allocation plan when reporting interim results for September.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

