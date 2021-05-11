PRECIOUS – Gold is stable as US yields offset dollar strength





May 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as the decline in US Treasury yields thwarted a slight rebound in the dollar, as investors waited for key inflation data to be expected later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $ 1,836.26 an ounce at 0134 GMT, after hitting its highest level since February 11 at $ 1,842.91 on Friday. * US gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,836.40 an ounce. * The dollar index rose 0.1%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The US currency slipped to a low for more than two months in the previous session after data on non-farm payrolls in the US on Friday showed that job growth had unexpectedly slowed in April. * Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields have been pinned below 1.6%. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding unproductive gold. * Bank of Japan policymakers have warned of uncertainties over the country’s economic recovery as pandemic brakes hurt consumption of services, a summary of their views expressed at a meeting showed on Tuesday. policy in April. * Market participants were awaiting the release of US consumer price data, scheduled for Wednesday to assess inflationary pressure and Federal Reserve policy. * Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more wage growth and several months of strong employment gains, with an average of 1 million jobs added before considering adjusting monetary policy, a Federal Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Monday. * US President Joe Biden on Monday urged US companies to help workers access vaccines and raise their wages while touting an infusion of $ 350 billion in federal aid to state and local governments. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $ 2,953.59 per ounce. * Silver was little changed at $ 27.31 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.4% to $ 1,242.17. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 09:00 Germany ZEW Economic sentiment May 09:00 Germany Current conditions ZEW May 1400 US JOLTS Job postings March (report by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; edited by Subhranshu Sahu)

