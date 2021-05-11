American volunteers in all religions are mobilizing for the crisis in India





Volunteers at Hindu temples, Muslim groups and Sikh relief organizations across the United States are mobilizing to support India as the world’s second most populous country struggles to cope with a devastating outbreak of the coronavirus.

From coast to coast, faith groups linked to the Indian diaspora have collected hundreds of oxygen concentrators and electrical transformers to ship to overwhelmed hospitals, raising millions for everything from food to firewood for the funeral pyres and gathered to pray for spiritual support to the Asian nation.

This is a human tragedy, said Manzoor Ghori, executive director of California-based Indian Muslim Relief and Charities, which has donated more than $ 1 million to support teachers and provide families with thousands of medical kits and more than 300,000 meals.

Ghori said he had five loved ones, including two nephews, who died in India from COVID-19, so it’s also a personal tragedy.

He is one of many in the American diaspora to have lost loved ones to the virus in India, where the total number of confirmed infections and deaths has exceeded 22.6 million and 246,000 respectively, although the real numbers are much higher.

Kashyap Patel, an Atlanta-based doctor, said the pandemic had been catastrophic for him, with a dozen extended family members in India contracting the virus, from teens to 80s, and his 73-year-old uncle dying.

He volunteers for the North American branch of the Hindu organization BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which has provided 250 oxygen concentrators and several hundred thousand dollars in COVID-19 aid to help India’s overwhelmed health system .

It’s hard to find hospital beds, “Patel said.” It’s hard to find oxygen, to find contemporary medicine.

The Supreme Court of India recently said it would set up a national task force of senior experts and doctors to conduct an oxygen audit to determine whether government supplies are reaching the states of the country of nearly 1.4 billion people amid widespread complaints of shortages.

The US arm of Khalsa Aid, a UK-based Sikh humanitarian organization, is sending an additional 500 concentrators and 500 power transformers to New Delhi this week, where the group’s team is already helping COVID-19 patients, hospitals and NGOs with essential supplies. as wood for cremations.

At a warehouse in Long Island, New York, workers packed, sorted and labeled dozens of boxes containing transformers a recent day before they were shipped.

In the past two weeks, many of us haven’t slept. We handled our daily tasks at the same time, said one of the group’s directors, Manpreet Kaur.

It’s been an intense time, but for us it’s about giving back to the community, “Kaur continued.” And the people in India definitely need that support.

Khalsa Aid’s relief efforts in India have garnered support from people across the country, such as Tahil Sharma, a Los Angeles-based interfaith activist who was born to a Hindu father and a Sikh mother. He raised nearly $ 3,000 on Facebook for the initiative.

It’s a small amount for a very big crisis, Sharma said. But it helps alleviate the costs that Khalsa Aid sometimes has to incur in order to be able to procure oxygen concentrators, to be able to secure beds in gurdwaras (Sikh places of worship) on the ground in New Delhi, to help them obtain the resources. which they need so that people are not affected by more waves of death.

Seeing individual engagements like this on social media platforms has motivated members of Shri Shirdi Saibaba, a Hindu temple in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, to organize as a religious organization on their own. efforts, said temple founder and president Rajesh Anand. So far, the temple has raised around $ 3,000 to purchase concentrators for two hospitals in New Delhi.

We are one of many helping the cause, said Anand.

In the borough of Queens in New York, the Hindu Temple Society of North America has also raised funds online and has so far donated more than $ 50,000 to the India Development and Relief Fund in Washington, DC, for concentrators and other medical needs.

The temple also held special group prayers for those who have died from COVID-19 and a virtual vigil with music, prayer, and speeches from interfaith and elected leaders.

When we learned more about the challenges the country was facing, said Ravi Vaidyanaat, the temple’s director of religious affairs, “we immediately thought we had to do something.

Support for India also came from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, which sent ventilators to hospitals in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and personal protective equipment to rural communities. It is also recruiting American and Israeli ICU doctors and nurses for a telemedicine training program.

In the efforts that were going on in India … what we keep in mind is that with every action we take, we can save a life, said Michael Geller, director of communications and group media relations. “And this life represents a whole world of people who can be touched.

Nepal, India’s much smaller neighbor, is experiencing its own pandemic peak, with doctors recently warning of a major crisis as hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. This sparked similar aid efforts from the Nepalese in the United States.

It is a landlocked country, and there is a lack of resources there. … The situation in Nepal is very bad, said Urgen Sherpa, former president and current advisor to the New York Citys United Sherpa Association, which has raised around $ 5,000 for Nepal.

The Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

