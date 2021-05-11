UK business leaders pave the way for a hybrid working future





A new study by Applaud shows that business HR decision makers in the UK are opening up a new era of post-epidemic work, with organizations across the country trying to close or shrink their offices and instead focus on hybrid teleworking.

With many employees working in remote or hybrid environments for more than a year, the business attitude toward on-premises locations and flexible work is changing. As a result, 26% of UK companies will close, shrink or consolidate their offices after the epidemic, and more than half (53%) will now enable some form of flexible remote work.

The findings form part of a study on behalf of Applaud by YouGov that investigates post-epidemic workplace trends. The study, which interviewed key business HR decision makers across the UK, found that the epidemic has led organizations to re-evaluate their offices and instead try to shift their investments to teleworking skills and HR teams.

In a survey interviewed by HR decision makers from 500 small and medium-sized organizations, 53% of organizations claim that employees no longer need to go to work five days a week. You can work at home or remotely. 14% said their employees did not have to visit the office at all, and 30% expected an employee within 1-3 days.

Changes in the way we work will have a lasting impact on business employee relationships. The pandemic, which led to millions of workers working remotely almost overnight, gave organizations ample time to reflect their existing processes.

44% admitted that their HR department wasn’t ready to handle remote work in the early stages of the pandemic, and 43% have invested in HR teams to improve the situation over the past few months. 35% plan to develop employee engagement roles that are different from traditional HR to support employee engagement and improve employee experience remotely.

“Organizations must continue to invest in HR technology that provides a consumer-level worker experience.”

Along with this HR investment, respondents also said they want to spend significant resources rewarding their employees as the damage from the epidemic appears to be mitigated. 18% said they would provide better pay and/or promotions to their employees over the next few months, and 46% said they would implement better remote working tools to ensure continued engagement and productivity in the remote working future.

Regarding the research co-founder and CTO Duncan Casemore, Applaud said: Organizations are facing an era of unprecedented change in the way we work. Driven by the employee experience, business leaders are moving away from the traditional five-day office format to provide more productive and flexible remote work scenarios.

While there have been great appeals from employees to implement more flexibility in the way we work, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a catalyst for initiating this change. To stay productive while their employees work remotely, organizations must continue to invest in HR skills that provide a consumer-level employee experience and keep remote employees motivated and happy.

