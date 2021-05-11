British travelers complain about the jail-like condition of an quarantined hotel | Corona virus





After returning from the redlisted country, travelers staying at quarantine hotels in the UK complained about jail-like conditions, including no windows, lack of fresh air, exercise and decent food.

After returning home from countries including Brazil, India, Pakistan, and South Africa, the Guardian spoke to nine travelers who were in or recently visited a quarantine hotel. They complained of poor mental and physical health as they were locked in a 24-hour bedroom and in debt to pay 1,750 per adult during quarantine.

Some of them were already suffering and traumatized before entering containment proceedings because they traveled abroad due to illness or death of their loved ones.

Isolated hotel breakfast. Photo: Handout

They also expressed concern about the lack of social distancing at British airports and coaches transporting people to quarantine hotels.

No one objected to the need for quarantine, but it was the way the process was handled that made the complaint. A Facebook group called UK Hotel Quarantine Support Chat was established and has thousands of members, many of whom have raised concerns about quarantine measures.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an NHS cardiology consultant who returned from Kenya, who traveled with his dying father, said: Not everyone can afford to pay the cost of 1,750. There seems to be something blatantly opportunistic about this situation. However, if you arrive from a red list country, you have no choice.

NHS consultant, Dr Thanjavur Bragadeesh, both returned from India to take care of elderly parents after surgery, saying: After arriving at the airport, it took me a few hours to get to the hotel. The food is not good and the quantity is small. I have a small box of cereal in the morning with a cheese omelet in it, so it’s so hard that if I throw it I will hit someone. One of the things I got for dinner was half the bread. I don’t know who has the other half!

He said those in quarantine must be escorted by a security guard to breathe fresh air for 15 minutes. We are not prisoners and we are not trying to escape, he said.

I really like the people who are separating from the kids. The hotel staff is polite but the condition here is claustrophobia. It’s perfectly reasonable and reasonable not to infect the country, but things don’t have to be this heinous.

Inside the quarantine hotel. Photo: Handout

58-year-old Zahid Siddiqui returned from Pakistan and spent several months visiting his sick father. He expressed concerns about lack of ventilation, fresh air and exercise, and lack of food.

Everything was a nightmare, he said. You have a variety of health conditions, including atrial fibrillation, and there is medical advice that you should exercise every day. But I couldn’t go outside for 2 of 11 days. I’ve never been to jail in my whole life, but this experience felt like that. I have never suffered from depression before, but after spending time in a quarantine hotel, I now understand the meaning of the word.

He was told that his quarantine ends at midnight on a certain day, allowing him to leave the next morning. He said that he could not wait so long, and his relatives arranged to collect him at the hotel at midnight.

I was so hungry that I ate throughout my trip back home in Cheshire.

A 69-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, returned from Brazil and stayed in an isolated hotel. He said he couldn’t eat the fatty and sweet food he was provided with. When she complained she was given apples, tangerines and bananas. I am very hungry, she said.

Food could not be eaten. Couldn’t explain how bad it was. One complained. Photo: c/o Karen Brown

A woman who returned after visiting her sick mother in South Africa with her husband and four-month-old baby said: We were treated as animals. After arriving at the airport, I begged for help with sterilizing bottles. There was no social distancing there and I was afraid to catch Covid at the airport. Food could not be eaten. I can’t explain how bad it was. I took a bite of a pork-flavored chicken burger and got sick all evening. We owe you to pay for the quarantine hotel and we are completely exhausted.

A government spokesman said: Our top priority has always been to protect the public and our strong border regime is to minimize the risk of new strains entering the UK. The government continues to ensure that everyone in quarantine receives the support they need, and all managed quarantine facilities are accommodating the majority of national requirements. The hotel will do its best to take the necessary steps to resolve any issues raised by customers.

Government sources added that strict rules, including seating arrangements, were in place to ensure the social distancing of vehicles used to transport people to quarantine hotels.

