Exclusive: Tesla slows down land purchase in Shanghai as US-China tensions weigh





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc has halted plans to buy land to expand its Shanghai plant and turn it into a global export hub, people familiar with the matter said due to of the uncertainty created by the US-China tensions.

With 25% tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles imposed on top of existing taxes under former President Donald Trump still in place, Tesla now intends to limit Chinese production’s share in its global production, two of the four people said.

Tesla had previously considered expanding exports of its entry-level China-made Model 3 to more markets, including the United States, sources told Reuters, a plan that had not previously been reported. .

Tesla currently ships Model 3s made in China to Europe, where it is building a plant in Germany.

The Tesla plant in Shanghai is designed to manufacture up to 500,000 cars per year and currently produces Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at a rate of 450,000 units per year.

In March, Tesla refrained from bidding on a lot in front of the factory because it was no longer aimed at significantly increasing China’s production capacity, at least for now, three people said, declining to be named because the discussions were private. .

In a statement to Reuters, Tesla said its Shanghai plant “is developing as expected.”

The Shanghai city government, a key supporter of Tesla’s creation of a wholly-owned factory in China – the first and only foreign passenger car factory not required to form a joint venture – did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla had never declared its intention to acquire the land, which is about half the size of the 200-acre (80-hectare) parcel housing Tesla’s current facility and would allow the company to increase capacity. an additional 200,000 to 300,000 cars, two of the people said.

Tesla’s sales in China are on the rise despite growing regulatory pressure in the country after consumer disputes over product safety and the scrutiny of how it handles data.

The story continues

It generated $ 3 billion in revenue in China in the first three months of this year, more than tripling the previous year’s sales and accounting for 30% of total revenue.

LAND PLANS

Led by Mercurial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is known to change strategy, including in China.

Construction documents posted on a government website in March show Tesla is revamping its Shanghai plant to increase capacity.

Tesla still has land, designed for production but now used for parking, at its Shanghai site. One of the people said Tesla could expand its capacity beyond 500,000 at its existing site. Another said Tesla may acquire more land for more car production lines in the future.

Additionally, Tesla is building facilities to repair and replicate key components such as electric motors and battery cells and build EV chargers at its Shanghai plant.

The Shanghai government has spoken to several companies to sell the land for the production of new energy utility vehicles, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Tesla faces increased competition in China with domestic players such as Nio Inc, which plans to manufacture mass products under a different brand.

Even before the trade war tariffs, relatively few cars made in China were shipped to the United States.

General Motors Co sells its China-made Buick Envision to the United States, paying the additional 25% tariff, although the SUV is not a high-volume model.

($ 1 = 6.4310 yuan Chinese renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe in Beijing; additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos