Short-term volatility worth the pain to reap long-term rewards





Simon Young of AXA Investment Managers

With UK investors reviewing 2020 and the declines seen at FTSE All Share, especially the dividend cuts, people naturally note the outlook for dividends here and the lessons we’ve learned.

One place to start is the recent past for clues as to what the future might be like. Since the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis (GFC), dividends paid by FTSE All-Share constituents have declined 21% from their highest in August 2008 to their lowest in October 2009.

The good news is that from the lows, the All Share Index’s dividends rebounded 60% over the next five years and surpassed their 2008 highs in early 2012, just four years later.

Provides a stabilizing effect: Dividends remain important even after the pandemic.

Fast forward to today and FTSE All-Share’s dividend yield fell below 35% year-on-year to 2.9% at the end of March.

However, we see evidence of optimism based on history and successful vaccine launches in the UK. We believe dividends will rebound actively in the future and our optimism is broad.

Road to health

First, strong progress in vaccination programs (more than 60% of the UK population received primary vaccinations and 14% or more received secondary vaccinations) means that economic activity and corporate cash flows are already beginning to recover rapidly.

Unlike the period after the GFC, the household balance sheet is in a much better financial position today. Consumer savings rates have risen due to forced blockades, and these savings represent repressed spending urges that will benefit the economy. Along with this, corporate profitability has already begun to rise.

Offsetting the good news is that the unemployment rate is likely to increase as the UK’s interim plan ends in September and the corporate tax increase absorbs corporate cash flow. However, these negative factors will not hinder the overall rise in corporate profits.

What’s important is that the boards of UK companies understand their demands for dividends (and their role in compounding earnings) from shareholders, especially when interest rates on savings products are negligible.

Many companies that have cut dividends decisively to investors have publicly expressed their willingness to resume dividend growth as soon as profits, cash flows, and debts are allowed.

Brexit was yesterday’s news: UK stocks are the buzzword in cities with lots of value and opportunity.

Like other managers, we have made some changes to our fund in recent months, taking advantage of stock price declines to acquire cash-generating companies with excellent futures.

We have added holdings to mobile food retail chain Greggs, Compass Group (a global leader in food services) and Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest direct consumer investment platform.

We believe that all three have distinct barriers to entry: Greggs’ low prices for great value for money, Compass Group’s international scale and specialization, or Hargreaves Lansdown’s brand trusted by more than 1.5 million customers.

Eagle Eye can see that only Hargreaves Lansdown is currently paying dividends. The other two were profitable and their dividends halted due to the restrictions on travel and the closure of return to the office.

However, when analyzing a company, our main goal is to understand the business and long-term competitive advantage.

