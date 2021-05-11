



The UK has announced 12 million new funds to support developing countries to better prepare and respond to disasters, including those related to climate change. Funds go to the Start Network for the quick response of charities to crises such as droughts and floods.

An additional 8 million people support disaster protection centers to help climate-sensitive countries cope with crises such as extreme weather caused by climate change and epidemics. This is part of a 48 million climate assistance package announced by the Foreign Minister earlier this year.

Announced today as the British International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience of the COP26 Presidency, Anne-Marie Trevelyan spoke at the Risk Intelligence-Based Early Action Partnership (REAP) meeting, making vulnerable countries better prepared for vulnerable countries and disaster preparedness. Prevent it.

British COP26 Presidency International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

As climate-related disasters intensify and increase in frequency, we must take action to better prepare and prevent, save lives, protect livelihoods, and reduce suffering.

The commitment and ambitions demonstrated today, including partnerships with the UK and the Start Fund, are critical to achieving the REAP goals that will keep 1 billion people safe from disasters by 2025. We look forward to working together to continue expanding as we count down to COP26. Take early action worldwide.

Between 1970 and 2019, nearly 80% of global disasters were related to weather, climate and water-related risks. These disasters resulted in 70% of deaths in droughts in developing countries, flooding the most fatal and costly incidents.

The severity and frequency of these events is increasing worldwide as climate change worsens. But through investment, countries can better prepare for disasters and reduce their impact.

COP26 President-Appointment Alok Sharma said:

The Risk-Informed Early Action Partnership aims to make 1 billion people safer from climate disasters by 2025. Today’s event is important to show you how to scale up and improve early warning. We are pleased to announce an additional 12m by the British government. We support these measures in developing countries to minimize, prevent and address losses and damages.

So, whether through new investments, sharing best practices, or placing early action at the heart of your plans and policies, you must work ahead of COP26 to create a safer and more resilient world.

The 12 million new UK Aid Fund is focused on taking early action to tackle the humanitarian crisis and will help local and front-line responders quickly predict and respond to protect lives and livelihoods.

Through the Start Network, UK funding will support early action initiatives from improving heatwave forecasts in Pakistan to drought in Madagascar, as well as supporting a new global hub network that promotes local-led response in the event of a disaster.

Following the G7 Foreign Ministry and Development Ministers’ Meeting held in London last week, the announcement has pledged support in the G7 countries to make people safer from climate disasters through early warning, better preparedness and early action, and aims to expand the funding needed for support. Promised an agreed action. Countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In addition to new funding, the UK has announced a technical support package through:

Evidence for early action through close collaboration between REAP project REAP and the UK-established Adaptation Research Alliance, which supports climate-sensitive countries in implementing laws, policies and procedures to protect against future crisis risks. Fill in the blanks. We share our UK social security expertise to ensure that poverty alleviation programs are resilient to climate shocks. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: New funding of $12 million, backed by the UK’s ongoing support for Start Network and more than 50 NGO memberships, quickly predicts and responds to the humanitarian crisis caused by radar and funding shortages around the world. This new funding will specifically support the Network Rapid Response Fund, increase humanitarian NGO predictability, improve access to finance by anticipating risk, and establish a hub network to promote better coordinated responses for local humanitarian responders. Will develop. The 8 million funding for the disaster protection center is part of a 48 million climate assistance package announced by the Nairobi Foreign Minister on January 20, 2021. Disaster Protection Centers, with international development, humanitarian and private sector organizations, change the way the world prepares for, pays and responds to disasters. The UK has funded the REAP Secretariat and has committed $175 million to the 2019 REAP target. The UK provides ongoing technical support from UK experts to design and implement REAP plans to expand early action worldwide. More information about REAP targets and members can be found at www.early-action-reap.org. Media inquiries

