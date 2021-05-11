Biden, governors to swap vaccination ideas after US failures





President Joe Biden will exchange ideas with U.S. governors on how to vaccinate more Americans, after the number of people signing up for vaccines fell sharply over the past month.

Biden will virtually meet with leaders from Massachusetts, Utah, Ohio, New Mexico, Maine and Minnesota to discuss “innovative ways that governors are working to get people in their states vaccinated,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden said the country has entered a new phase of its vaccination campaign as domestic demand weakens. The United States administers about 2.1 million snaps a day, up from 3.4 million snaps about a month ago, even though the supply is enough to donate more.

But work for the president: Coronavirus cases are dropping at an even faster rate than vaccinations. The United States reported 21,767 new cases on Sunday, the lowest daily total since June 2020. As of early April, the country still averaged more than 60,000 new cases a day, according to CDC data.

The pool of people who will eagerly seek an appointment to get the vaccine is almost depleted, forcing the government to turn its attention to those who are willing to take it but don’t want to scramble.

Actions taken by the administration include closing mass vaccination clinics while directing more vaccines to rural and mobile sites. Some states are trying the carrots in the meantime: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has offered to give a $ 100 savings bond to anyone aged 16-35 who gets a chance, while executives from New Jersey, New Orleans and Washington, DC offered beers and liquors.

Economic incentives to influence vaccine reluctant might backfire

“We always expected that we would be in a different phase,” Psaki said on Monday. “And that means we have to work really hard to get into communities, to partner with local doctors, with primary care doctors, to expand access, expand mobile units that go into communities to provide the ‘supply to people.’

Biden and his team have repeatedly rejected any suggestions to require vaccination or to create a federal registry of people who have been vaccinated, instead focusing on increasing information about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and l ‘access to vaccines.

Biden’s latest goal calls for 70% of American adults to receive at least one vaccine by July 4, up from 58% who have already had one.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s medical adviser, said meeting the president’s goal would likely prevent major flare-ups later this year.

“The higher the proportion of the population vaccinated, the less likely it is that in a season like the coming fall or winter you will see a significant increase,” Fauci told the show on Sunday. Meet The Press ”from NBC.

– With the help of Sarah Holder

