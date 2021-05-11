Britain bans refugee asylum through France due to Tory crackdown





Strict new laws will prevent asylum seekers from countries like France from seeking refuge in the UK.

Queen’s Speech’s new legislation aims to prevent desperate people from crossing the channel by banning people who have already traveled to safe countries such as France and Belgium from applying for asylum in the UK.

Last year, about 8,500 people from Europe arrived in England, allowing them to cross dangerous straits by small boat. This year is estimated to be three times more than the same period in 2020.

Under the new plan for immigration law, Boris Johnson will introduce stricter rules for asylum applications in the UK.

People’s asylum applications are judged based on whether they first arrived in the UK legally or illegally.

The Queen read Boris Johnson’s legislation this year. More Related Articles More Related Articles

And refugees who have traveled to countries where they can safely apply for asylum will be denied.

The bill aims to “build a fairer immigration system that strengthens the British border and deters criminals who promote dangerous and illegal travel.”

However, these moves have provoked criticism of desperate people’s attempts to limit their right to seek asylum in Britain.

Mike Adamson, Chief Executive Officer of the British Red Cross: “We’re effectively creating a two-stage system where the proposals we’ve heard so far are unfair. The risks they face.

“The decisions made during the Sovereign Borders Bill process will have life-changing consequences for women, men and children in need of protection from this country.

“Governments need to listen to their voices and understand their concerns.”

More Related Articles More Related Articles

The plan was announced as part of the Queen’s speech when the monarch reads the government’s legislative agenda next year at the beginning of the National Assembly.

The Prime Minister has put together a list of laws to help Britain better recover from the Covid epidemic.

But none of the 28 bills is a solid plan for social work or a solid set of changes to achieve your level-up goals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos