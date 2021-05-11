Man faces internal terrorist investigation linked to racist extremism





LOS ANGELES (AP) A Southern California man linked to the white supremacist movement is under investigation for national terrorism, federal officials wrote in court documents.

The investigation was revealed in documents filed Friday in a separate case accusing Brian Thibodeau of possession of an unregistered pistol silencer. The 20-year-old has pleaded not guilty in federal court in San Diego to the case and is free on bail.

The FBI told Department of Homeland Security special agents investigating the muffler that Thibodeau was facing an internal terrorism investigation involving racially motivated violent extremists, court documents show.

The FBI said their investigation involved white supremacy and domestic terrorist movements, according to court documents, as well as online planning of possible violent attacks in the United States.

Although there is an investigation into national terrorism, no specific national law on terrorism exists in the federal penal code. This means that the government must rely on other laws, such as hate crimes and weapons offenses, in politically motivated cases.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorneys’ Office in San Diego declined to comment on the Thibodeau case on Monday. His attorney and an FBI spokesperson did not return requests for comment.

Officers executing a search warrant at Thibodeaus’ Imperial, Calif., Muffler in March discovered the silencer, two firearms, a kit to make an AR-type rifle, and metal hoses that authorities say could be used to make homemade bombs. They also found six cell phones, three desktops, a laptop and an iPad.

In addition, officials discovered two notebooks filled with racist and Nazi phrases and drawings, as well as various racist and anti-Semitic propaganda materials and articles, a fantasy grenade and a copy of The Turner Diaries, an anti-Semitic novel popular with extremists. The search warrant also revealed a T-shirt with a neo-Nazi symbol, a German helmet and a black Nazi-style jacket with a skull and crossbones on the collar.

The Homeland Security investigation began on March 19, according to documents, when U.S. customs and border protection officials found the muffler at the Los Angeles International Mail Center. It was addressed to Thibodeau.

An undercover agent delivered the silencer to Thibodeau on March 26. Federal authorities searched his home about 15 miles north of the US-Mexico border and questioned Thibodeau about his purchase.

He told Homeland Security officers he ordered the part online for $ 25 and it was marketed as a fuel filter. He said he was going to use it to clean his rifle, according to court documents.

Thibodeau told agents the FBI had come to his home a few months earlier and attempted to speak to him but he refused, according to the documents. He said he believed it was related to something he posted online, but he wasn’t sure. Agents then contacted the FBI, who told them about the domestic terrorism investigation.

When officers told Thibodeau he would face a state felony citation for the silencer, he suddenly raised his voice. He called federal pig agents and said it was a waste of time, according to the documents. He apologized later.

Federal authorities on Friday requested a warrant to search the Thibodeaus’ computers, iPads and cell phones.

If convicted of the federal silencer charge, Thibodeau would have to forgo a Glock handgun, an AR-15 style rifle, nearly 500 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition and several magazines.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27 in an online hearing.

