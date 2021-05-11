



According to the ISG report, Scotland is the UK’s largest energy consumer.

ISG’s new report looks at regional changes in carbon emissions from commercial building operations and finds that Scotland is the UK’s largest energy consumer.

St Andrews Square, Edinburgh

The report found that all UK territories have significant distances they can travel to achieve carbon neutrality in the UK’s built environment, where energy consumption must be reduced by around 80% to meet the 2050 net zero carbon footprint promise.

The study, conducted by the Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) for ISGs, used publicly available information to establish regional estimates of emissions and energy consumption in commercial buildings to assess the scale of the net zero challenge. However, the analysis found significant issues with the availability, timeliness and quality of the data, highlighting the challenges the UK is currently facing in creating a uniform and transparent process for benchmarking and measuring performance.

The report, using the latest datasets available at the beginning of the study, found that all UK regions had significant distances that could be traveled to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The average energy intensity for the UK, Scotland and Wales is: 284 kWhe / m2, which should be reduced to 55-70 kWhe / m2 by 2050. This is equivalent to a reduction of about 80% within a space of 10,455 days.

Analysis shows that the southwest is the lowest energy-intensive region in the UK at 236 kWhe/m2, while Scotland is the largest consumption area at 370 kWhe/m2. The report examines several factors contributing to this imbalance, including the fact that overall data sources are less available in Scotland, the composition and proportion of Scottish operations generally operating in highly energy-intensive sectors (mining and power generation), and average seasonal temperatures. Explain in detail. Differences between regions of the UK.

The report used the latest publicly available data sources since 2017, highlighting the UK’s vulnerability to various data collection methodologies and outdated trend analysis. The UK’s power grid has shifted from high-carbon sources, including coal, to sustainable sources. fast. This reversed the intensity of the discharge of electricity to the gas. In the 2017 data set, it was found that electricity is penalized by greater carbon strength compared to gas.

The report has set up a regional breakdown taking into account the impact of renewable energy sources in the UK grid in 2021. This exercise uses static consumption rates determined from the 2017 index, and the high dependence on electricity in regions including London and the southeast is now electricity. It will get slightly better in 2021 due to changes in the carbon emission factor. However, the limited changes that can be observed in the overall order of the region indicate that a large dependence on clean energy inputs does not mean that only the UK can achieve its net zero goal.

Without a comprehensive set of data to extrapolate the detailed analysis, this report could only suggest the existence of a wide range of trends, but it was clear that it was a critical factor in building performance related to maintenance regimes and building service optimization. The data suggested that poor building services accounted for a significant portion of energy use and emissions production. The effects of sector clustering in preferential locations that provide commercial advantages, for example transportation hubs, highly skilled local workforce or access to abundant energy supplies, have contributed to regional differences through concentration factors.

The sector analysis in the report highlighted how some of the UK’s most prestigious sectors are innovating to tackle the dual challenge of reducing energy intensity and reducing emissions. The education sector accounted for 2.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent energy, and hospitals accounted for 92% of total energy consumption in all healthcare facilities. However, both sectors have already committed to moving towards zero carbon, defining a path through exemplary programs and projects under construction.

According to the data, about 0.6% of all industrial and commercial energy consumption comes from data centers, where innovations such as large-scale freshwater or brine and free cooling of batteries or hydrogen fuel cell UPS systems are already taking the track of the future to be carbon-intensive. The dependence of the solution.

Paul Beaton, regional director of ISG’s Scotland division, said: “From the results of Scotland, it is clear that even if the intensity of electricity emissions decreases, we cannot rely on this alone to reach net zero by 2050. It’s not a quick solution to the problems we face, but an active and multifaceted approach that deals with both old and new buildings.

“The scale of the challenge is very clear, given that about 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 already stand in our communities and require major renovations to achieve carbon neutrality. We also have to be much more ambitious about the building currently under construction. Built to the latest regulations, many of these require significant modifications to meet the 2050 net zero threshold. The built environment sector will play a pivotal role in bringing Net Zero solutions to market, which will include advances in technology, materials and methodology, but will also require cultural changes in procurement and operating practices.

“It takes less than 10 or 455 days to reach 2050, and we need to take action, strengthen, collaborate, and share knowledge and best practices today to tackle this global challenge. We have a shared responsibility to begin transforming these commitments into real action, and we can only do this if we all work according to the same benchmark standards that pursue a common purpose and innovative change. “

