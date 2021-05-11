Novavax to Seek US Authorization for its Covid-19 Vaccine in Q3, CEO Says | Health





Biotech firm Novavax now plans to seek authorization for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States in the third quarter of this year, CEO Stanley Erck told CNN on Monday in a telephone interview.

The U.S. biotech company previously announced plans to apply in the second quarter, but a delay in obtaining manufacturing data involving quality, consistency and stability testing for vaccine manufacturing and storage has pushed back the schedule. , Erck said.

“The hardest part of the regulatory filings for us right now is getting all the manufacturing data together, coming up with all the very complex bioassays that we have to do – they have to be qualified and then validated, which are two sequential processes. . , and it’s just taking us longer than we wanted, ”Erck told CNN.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to do that by the end of June. Therefore, we have to push the forecast until the third quarter,” Erck said. “Obviously, it will be in everyone’s best interest for us to do this as early as possible in the third quarter, but we’re not putting a date on that at this time.”

Novavax also announced on Monday its intention to file an authorization application with the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency and the European Medicines Agency in Europe in the third quarter of 2021.

Erck said the company is currently “stockpiling” and has made “tens of millions of doses” of its vaccine, which is given as two injections, 21 days apart.

US phase 3 trial results expected ‘in a few weeks’

Currently, three vaccines have emergency use authorization in the United States – those manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer / BioNtech, and the Janssen vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson.

As part of its authorization requests, Novavax will include data from its clinical trials. The company expects to see the results of a Phase 3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico “in a few weeks,” Erck told CNN.

This trial recruited 30,000 volunteers, 13% of whom are older adults, at more than 100 sites. Previously, the Maryland-based company said it was on track to have trial results in April.

“We’re still blind in the second quarter – that hasn’t changed. It’s just not April, obviously, so it will be in a few weeks,” Erck said in an interview. Monday telephone.

The new schedule “gives us the ability to count more cases,” Erck said. “This gives us a little more robust data, hopefully, and allows us to catch more serious events, and also to take a closer look at which variants were infecting our population.”

Erck added that the data from the trial will reveal the level of efficacy of the vaccine in the United States and Mexico, as well as which variants were circulating at the time of the trial and how effective the vaccine will be against those variants.

“We have seen the rapid rise of the B.1.1.7 strain. This variant now accounts for over 60% of cases in the United States,” said Dr Gregory Glenn, president of research and development at Novavax, during a call from investors. Monday.

‘The booster for everyone’

In the United States, Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine could be used as a booster vaccine later this year for people who have previously been vaccinated against Covid-19, Erck said.

“In the US, I think this will be the booster for everyone, especially if we release it at the end of the third quarter,” Erck said in the phone interview. “It will be time to start boosting – whether it’s six months or a year.”

Currently, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccine types and brands are not interchangeable for the initial vaccination and that no decision has yet been made in the United States or globally. on the need for booster doses, let alone on which vaccine might be appropriate. to boost everything.

But the CDC noted in January that its guidelines may be updated as new information and new types of vaccines become available.

