UK investment firm facing widespread changes in the new health regime





In the consultation, the FCA’s goal was to develop a single soundness regime for all FCA regulated investment companies to reduce barriers to entry and allow for better competition. This offer means that some companies will have meaningful capital and liquidity requirements for the first time in line with the potential harm.

The UK proposal is similar to the proposal introduced by the EU under the Investment Companies Directive (IFD), which must be implemented by June of this year. Although the UK played an important role in the introduction of IFD, the timing of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU meant the UK was introducing its own version.

The consultation document published in April 2021 (458 pages / 4.71 MB) follows the initial agreement of December 2020, but contains additional proposals not previously raised.

Elizabeth Budd, financial services regulatory expert at Pinsent Masons, Out-Law's law firm, said:

“The implementation is expected to take place in early January when there is not much time to introduce a new process. You’ll find that many companies need to have more capital, which may necessitate increasing their capital either from existing shareholders or by seeking new investments,” Budd said.

There will be changes in the minimum level of capital that must be held under the new regime. For companies that trade on their own accounts or are based on acquisitions or firm commitments, the minimum amount is 750,000 euros. For companies that hold customer assets or money, have the authority to receive and send orders, execute orders on behalf of customers, manage portfolios, give investment advice, and place financial instruments without a firm commitment, the minimum amount is It is € 150,000. For businesses that cannot hold customer-owned money or securities, the minimum amount is 75,000 euros.

It will also hold additional capital under the “K factor” approach. The K factor falls into three categories. Risk to the customer (RtC); Market risk (RtM); Risk to the enterprise (RtF). The FCA is also introducing new compensation and disclosure rules that reduce the extent to which companies can decide their approach based on the proportional principle.

The FCA has proposed to include a fixed overhead requirement (FOR) that applies to all investment firms regulated by the FCA, and said the company’s’finance’ would not fall below this requirement. All investment firms must have core liquid assets equivalent to at least 1/3 of the FOR. The purpose of requiring all firms to comply with liquidity rules is to ensure that all firms can withstand sudden liquidity shocks.

FCA’s sound oversight approach to investment firms will do harm and support sector oversight, and expectations for senior managers and governance agreements will be revised.

Enterprises are also required to implement a clearly documented remuneration policy and adhere to basic remuneration rules for employees. However, the FCA has said it will significantly reduce the amount of information investment companies have to report on compensation measures.

The regulator also plans to simplify the form of additional reporting for collective portfolio management companies.

The ultimate goal is to better align IFPR with the way investment firms operate and ensure that all FCA regulated investment firms follow consistent soundness standards. The FCA said the regime should reduce the time it takes to calculate complex capital requirements and allow management to run businesses and manage risk.

Consultation will be held until May 28, 2021.

